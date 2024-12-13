4 Netflix shows from 2024 that shouldn't have happened
Sometimes I feel like it's so obvious to us viewers that a television show is bad or unncessary, and we wonder how it honestly could have been approved and made. Especially with all the hoops writers, producers, and the team have to go through to get a season order sometimes. But you know, sometimes there's just some bad TV that comes out, and we live with it. Here's 4 Netflix shows from 2024 that we think shouldn't have happened.
Unstable season 2
Not to be rude, but Unstable as a show in the first place shouldn't have happened. And the series definitely should not have gotten a season 2 at Netflix. Right from the start, this comedy was not funny at all. And to be quite frank, pretty boring. I'm a big fan of Rob Lowe so I got excited about this project, especially since the actor stars in it with his real-life son. But it just missed the mark and didn't resonate with audiences. It's no surprise that Netflix has cancelled it.
That '90s Show season 2
Another comedy that's now become short-lived on Netflix is That '90s Show. So I will say the first season of the series, which is a spinoff of That '70s Show, was not too bad for a sequel series. Usually these don't hit as well as the original. But season 1 I could live with. A bit. Unfortunately, I can't say the same about That '90s Show season 2. You didn't feel like you were actually set in the '90s and the jokes were just cheesy and did not land. It was not fun to watch. Netflix has cancelled the series.
The Perfect Couple
This one might be a bit of a controversial choice as lots of viewer did like the show, but I wasn't a huge fan of The Perfect Couple overall. Which is truly a shame because it has such a great cast. But even these big names could not save the story in my eyes. There were just a lot of unnecessary plot details that didn't directly connect back to the murder mystery, and the resolution felt too rushed. And after all of that time with Amelia trying to figure out who killed her best friend, her reaction to it is very underwhelming. This show could have been much better with a bit more structure and less exposition in the writing. This is a limited series so a second season is not likely.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
So season 1 of this show focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, with season 2 about the Menendez Brothers. Us as a society have a sort of obsession with murder stories, I think because we are trying to understand how someone could do what they do. However are these stories about the killers necessary? I really don't think so. What I didn't like about the television adaptation for season 2 is that Ryan Murphy chose to tell all the theories people had been suggesting or talking about, including of course Lyle and Erik's side of the story. It just made it a bit confusing and hard to follow if you didn't read an interview of him explaining this approach. I just think we've had enough shows, movies, and documentaries about some of these cases and this genre that it's enough. Netflix has renewed the Monsters series for a third season with Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein.