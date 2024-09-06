The Perfect Couple episode 6 is unsurprisingly underwhelming (Finale review)
We've finally reached the end of The Perfect Couple with episode 6, and honestly I'm glad to be here. I had higher hopes for this Netflix series with the star-studded cast. But unfortunately, this murder mystery was not executed well overall. Here's our review of "That Feels Better." SPOILERS BELOW.
Alright. Can we start with the very weird an unnecessary "plot twist" that Greer was actually an escort and the Broderick guy is her brother. He used to organize clients for her, including Tag, and that's how they met. There was literally no point to this reveal other than it being an explanation as to why all the evidence was pointing to Greer but she's not the true killer. I don't know. It just felt kind of silly to me.
The only nice part about this was when Greer just couldn't hold it together anymore and told her kids about her past. That was pretty hilarious and their reactions were on point. Otherwise, I'm ignoring this part of the story because it has nothing to do with the overall picture. The show then tries to point us in Thomas' direction. He is a wild card after all. But alas, he is not the killer either.
And Merrit's killer in The Perfect Couple is... Abby! Not going to lie, I don't necessarily mind this reveal. Would she have been my first pick. No. But I'm not totally against it. There were sort of hints to it in retrospective as all she'd talk about is expensive and exclusive things. And money was always at top of mind for her. So in terms of motive, I guess I can understand it.
With Thomas as a husband who basically doesn't have any money, and even owes Isabel like $2million, she needs that trust fund to kick in when Will turns 18 years old in just a few weeks. Imagine having to wait another 18 years if Merritt and Tag did end up having the baby. Now where I fault the series is the fact that we don't really get into Abby's motive and thought process.
After flashing back and experiencing so much exposition to the night of the murder, there should have been more time spent when Abby was finally revealed. Did she want the trust fund money to continue affording her lavish lifestyle, as a way to support she and Thomas' baby who's arriving soon, or a little bit of both. This is where the show lost me. We should have heard more.
And I didn't expect Amelia to enact revenge or something. But her reaction is so downplayed when she finally finds out who her best friend's killer is. Then we flashforward to that very confusing scene that takes place six months later and Greer has written a book about Amelia. Um, ok. Sorry, why? Literally none of these characters were interesting except for Greer and Merritt, not going to lie.
Plus, Amelia having to sign the NDA didn't come back around at all. It would have been so much more interesting if she found out about something and wanted to go tell the police, but couldn't because of it. Then maybe she would have tried to work out a way to relay that information or whatever. There's certain plot points that were introduced in the story, and then there's no pay off at the end.
Overall as a finale, The Perfect Couple episode 6 grade level: C. As for the murder mystery overall, there were parts I enjoyed but, sorry. I would not watch this show again. There's no point in spending six hours of your time when you could probably just watch the first and last episodes and understand what is happening. I'm truly disappointed because I was really excited about the series. It could have been done so much better. Oh, well. What are we going to do. What did you think of the finale and series?
All 6 episodes of The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix.