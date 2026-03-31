4 new Apple TV shows to watch in April 2026

Television lovers, rejoice! With new episodes from fan-favorite shows like For All Mankind and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters still rolling in weekly on Apple TV, there are several new and returning shows also joining the streaming platform's slate in April 2026. I believe Apple TV is one of the few platforms that continues to do the best job of curating premium series for audiences, and it's well-worth adding these new and returning shows to your watchlist.

I also appreciate that Apple TV is committed to releasing episodes on a dependable weekly schedule, though they will sometimes release a handful episodes when launching a new series for the first time. I just wish that some of the shows had longer episode orders from season to season (like their new series Widow's Bay). From horror-comedy mysteries to coming-of-age dramedies and political crime thrillers, there's a wide range of blended genre shows that are worth checking out in April.

Your Friends & Neighbors season 2

Premiere date: April 3

The popular Jon Hamm dark comedy series Your Friends & Neighbors is back with 10 new episodes, and the stakes are higher as Coop continues to navigate the dangerous risks he takes as a thief. And because the show has already been renewed for a third season, I am guessing that season 2 will leave us with a major cliffhanger and at least a few unresolved story arcs (but, I also think that's a good thing).

In season 2, being the friendly neighborhood robber will get much more sinister for Coop when he learns that his new neighbor, Owen Ashe (James Marsden) has dark secrets of his own. Hamm recently teased that Ashe is like a "chaos agent", and that it will absolutely affect the double life that Coop has carved out for himself. Apple TV will release episodes weekly, with the premiere set for April 3, and the finale scheduled to drop on June 5. And with season 3 coming in 2027, you are safe to get attached without fear of a cancelation.

Criminal Record season 2

Premiere date: April 22

The hit British crime thriller series Criminal Record is the other returning show premiering in April this year, and season 2 is set to follow June and Daniel as they are now forced to work together to investigate a dangerous undercover plot in London. Apple TV has teased that what starts as a single violent act during a political rally "escalates into an undercover operation to foil a Far-Right bomb plot in the heart of London."

It's been over two years since the first season aired in January 2024, and you might want to refresh your memory and dive back into this gritty London-based by going back for a rewatch before the new season premieres on April 22. Just like the first season, Criminal Record season 2 will also have 8 episodes releasing weekly.

Margot's Got Money Troubles

Premiere date: April 15

Starring Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, and Michelle Pfeiffer, Margot's Got Money Troubles is a coming-of-age comedic family drama that's based on a popular novel of the same name. The show recently premiered at the South By Southwest film festival—and has been described as being heartwarming, deeply empathetic, and hilarious—so I am eagerly awaiting its premiere date on Apple TV.

In the series, Margot (Fanning) is a new mom, a recent college dropout, and an aspiring writer, but with financial struggles, she ends up creating a unique OnlyFans account to raise funds to support herself and her family. Living with her parents (who are a former Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler), their family dynamic is incredibly entertaining and weirdly lovable. The first three episodes will drop on April 15, with additional episodes releasing weekly until the finale on May 20.

Widow's Bay

Premiere date: April 29

If you're a fan of genre-bending shows, Widow's Bay is the new Apple TV series that should be at the top of your watchlist. Described as a horror-comedy, the show takes place in a small island town in New England that's... well, apparently under a curse. But that doesn't stop its new mayor from dedicating his efforts to turning Widow's Bay into a tourist destination to boost its economy. To get a better idea of what the tone of the series is like, you can watch this absolutely normal (and not creepy at all) welcoming video.

Did you catch that at the 59-second mark? You might want to take a much closer look, and get ready to dive into a mystery that's set to unravel the lore of a town's superstitions. The first three episodes of Widow's Bay will premiere on April 29, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on June 17.

Stay tuned for more Apple TV shows coming soon!