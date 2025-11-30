5 Apple TV shows you probably missed in 2025

It's been a great year for Apple TV shows! From Severance to The Studio to Pluribus, some of the best shows of the year were from Apple TV, but there's also a bunch of Apple TV shows that TV fans need to watch.

We shared a list of the five best Apple TV shows you probably missed this year.

Silo

Steve Zahn and Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Starting our list is Silo season 2, starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Common. Based on the books by Hugh Howey, the show has been a hit with critics and audiences.

So then why is it on our list? Well, season 2 premiered on Nov. 15, 2024, but concluded on Jan. 17, 2025.

Considering a plethora of holidays occurred during the season, it's easy for fans to lose track and forget to watch the season all the way through. We also believe, as much as we hate to say it, viewership might have dropped when it was revealed that Juliette's side plot would be stretched the entire length of the season.

While Bernard slowly loses his control of the silo, leading to an uprising, Juliette is trapped in another silo, meets another survivor named Jimmy, and begins to learn the hidden truth of the silos. But with that being said, Silo is one of the absolute best science fiction shows on television.

If you have missed season 2, now is the time to catch up and watch it as seasons 3 and 4 are being filmed back-to-back.

Tamara Podemski, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Alexander Skarsgård, Akshay Khanna and Tattiawna Jones in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Murderbot

Easily the show that took us the most by surprise this year, Murderbot, based on the books by Martha Wells, was probably missed, even with its persistent advertising. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, and Clark Gregg, the quirky, humorous, and unique science fiction show won't appeal to everyone.

That much is clear from the unusual tone it seems to embody. A robot with free will is only part of the story, as he must keep it a secret but can't resist a good soap opera.

Unless you are familiar with the books, you truly won't know what direction the story is going, which for some is a good thing. Who wants predictability all the time?

Good news is, Murderbot has been renewed for season 2, so make sure to add this to your watch list before the end of 2025.

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in "Smoke," now streaming on Apple TV+

Smoke

It seemed everyone and no one was talking about Smoke. Critics seem to like it, audiences not so much.

In fact, we're willing to bet you haven't heard of it until just now. Starring Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, and John Leguizamo, Smoke is based on the true story involving deadly California fires of the 1980s and 90s.

The reason we believed viewers missed it was that once it aired, it didn't leave much of an impression. In this case, word of mouth was its undoing as those who decided to give it a watch didn't care for the constant tonal changes and other flat-out confusing choices.

We have yet to hear if Smoke will be renewed for season 2.

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering August 6, 2025 on Apple TV+

Platonic

Midlife crisis and relatability abound, may have been what caused some viewers to miss season 2 of Platonic. Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, this television series stands out amongst the rest for its accuracy and reality; however, that might not be a good thing when the streaming service really thrives in other genres.

Platonic is fun and engaging, but it can get lost in the mix of other television shows that have really been on everyone's minds, like Severance. Season 3 has not been confirmed or denied, regardless of the season 2 finale setup.

Cassian Bilton, Lee Pace and Terrence Mann in "Foundation," premiering July 11, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Foundation

Last but not least is the science fiction epic that has been keeping science fiction fans quite happy. Based on the books by Isaac Asimov, Foundation recently released its third season.

Starring Lee Pace, Jared Harris, and Lou Llobell, Foundation is as clever and stunning as it is confusing and thought-provoking. It never falls short when it comes to drama.

But tends to be when it comes to how faithful it is to the books. Foundation remains highly rated and liked by audiences and critics, but we're willing to bet it was also lost in the mix of other shows, considering it was released in the middle of summer.

The show is a long haul of sorts, so where dedicated fans will consistently return, drawing in new fans will be more difficult.