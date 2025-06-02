4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (June 2-8)

Based on the weather and the quality of content we're getting on the small screen, it's safe to say that summer has arrived, even though the officially first day of summer isn't until later this month. But for streaming services, the week of June 2 looks like the start of the exciting summer season rollout with lots of new and returning shows making their way to Netflix and beyond this week.

It's perfect timing, too, since last week brought a number of finales. Hit shows like Hacks, Your Friends and Neighbors, and The Handmaid's Tale brought their currents seasons to a close. Thankfully, Hacks and Your Friends and Neighbors will be back with new seasons, but that's it for The Handmaid's Tale. This week also brings new episodes of And Just Like That, Criminal Minds, Poker Face, and more.

On top of the four best new shows coming to Netflix and streaming this week, which we will highlight below, this week also brings the premieres of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock, BMF season 4 on Starz, Tires season 2 on Netflix, and The Survivors on Netflix. There's a lot to look forward to, so it's time to make some room on your watch list, most especially for the following four shows!

Criminal Code season 2 releases on Netflix

The hit Brazilian action drama Criminal Code returns with its second season on Netflix on Wednesday, June 4. The series first premiered on the streamer back in 2023 and became a fan-favorite sensation. It's been a long wait for season 2, but the wait finally ends this week. In the new season, Criminal Code continues to explore stories inspired by real crimes as an elite federal police force in Brazil goes to battle against a dangerous gang. The new season contains eight episode you won't want to miss!

Stick starring Owen Wilson kicks off on Apple TV+

On something of a hot streak lately with the new shows The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, and Murderbot, Apple TV+ keeps the humor coming with the new Owen Wilson comedy series Stick. In the new series, Wilson plays a former professional golfer who begins mentoring an up and coming golfer when his life begins to fall apart. It's surely going to be hilarious! Stick premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, June 4 and continues with weekly episodes through July 23.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 premieres on Netflix

It's been two long years since new episodes of Ginny & Georgia last dropped on Netflix, but the excruciating wait fans have had to endure finally comes to an end on Thursday, June 5. Seriously, it's been such a long wait. Over two years now! Whether you choose to savor the season and slowly watch the 10 all-new episodes or devour the complete season in one sitting is up to you. But it's going to be a huge season full of twists and turns for both Ginny and Georgia!

Resident Alien season 4 arrives on USA and Syfy

The wait for new episodes of Resident Alien hasn't been nearly as long, but it's surely felt that way for fans. The third season aired last spring, but the series found renewed success when it began streaming on Netflix. Although the series was intended to move to the USA Network for season 4, the new season will air simultaneously on USA and Syfy, with episodes available to stream on Peacock. Don't miss your chance to start watching when season 4 premieres on Thursday, June 6!