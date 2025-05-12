4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (May 12-18)

There's another week of brand-new television upon us, and I dare I say that this week brings some of the most exciting new series of the year so far. From sci-fi to comedy to action, there's something for every television fan to tune into and add to their watch list. It's the perfect time, too, to get into this batch of new shows before the streaming rush hits its peak this summer!

While there are a a few returning shows coming this, like Love, Death & Robots volume 4, Welcome to Wrexham season 4, and The Chi season 7, the new premieres are really the ones to watch. As always, on top of the series premieres and returning series, television fans also have new episodes to look forward to from the latest hits The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, The Last of Us, MobLand, Hacks, as well as the final chapter of Andor, which brings the series to a close.

But what you really came here for was to find out what's new on streaming this week, and there are four exciting new titles to put on your radar. Between Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, it's a busy week for all of us binge-watchers who will have two new binges and two new weekly releases to add to our lineups. Here are the new shows to watch during the week of May 12!

Bet drops on Netflix

Place your bets on whether you will become obsessed with Netflix's new young adult series Bet. The series comes from Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry and pulls its story from the Japanese manga Kakegurui written by Homura Kawamoto, Bet takes place in a boarding school for elite students. When Yumeko arrives to shake up the school's underground gambling circuit, she collides with the student council amid her secret quest for revenge. The series contains 10 episodes that are 30-minutes each and drop all at once on Thursday, May 15.

Duster begins on Max

If you're a fan of J.J. Abrams shows like Alias, Lost, and Fringe, then you have definitely been looking forward to watching Duster on Max. The new series comes from fellow creator LaToya Morgan and stars Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson. Duster centers on the first Black woman FBI agent as she works to put a stop to a dangerous crime syndicate, teaming up with a knowledgable getaway driver. The '70s period crime thriller features eight episodes in its first season, which is set to be release through July following the big premiere on Thursday, May 15.

Overcompensating arrives on Prime Video

Are you ready to go back in time to relive all of the cringiest moments of college? Well, Prime Video has the perfect new comedy to watch just as the current college semester comes to an end. From comedian Benito Skinner, Overcompensating follows freshman Benny as he attempts to start over in college and fit right in as a jock who's totally, 100%, no-doubt-about-it straight. Yep, completely straight! The eight-episode comedy series is a real send-up and satire of college life with characters just trying to figure out who they are. The full season drops on Thursday, May 15.

Murderbot premieres on Apple TV+

Last but not least, the week's final new release show comes from Apple TV+, and it's for sure the next big sci-fi/fantasy series to take over the genre. Based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells, Alexander Skarsgård stars in Murderbot as the titular robot as it hides its ability to think for itself while taking on risky tasks. There's lots of action and even more comedy to keep audiences hooked, not that anyone would have any trouble with that given its star. The first two episodes of 10 drop on Friday, May 16 before continuing with weekly releases through the finale in July.