When Andor first broke onto the scene, no one really knew what to make of it. Star Wars generally doesn't use something as obvious as killing a cop for its inciting incident, but the surprising storytelling decision quickly took audiences by storm. We followed Cassian's intrepid escape and development as a rebel soldier throughout the first season, and audiences fell in love. After its numerous Emmy nominations, it came as no surprise to viewers when it was renewed for a second season.

The second season is framed around several time jumps, each triad of episodes separated by one-year gaps. This season covers significantly more ground than the first, but also does a lot in the way of developing the characters we've come to love from season one: Cassian is jaded but all-the-more committed to preserving the few advantages possessed by the Rebellion, even if it costs him his loved ones, catching Bix in the crossfire. Mon Mothma is caught between matters of peace and justice. Wilmon is now a hardened POW forced to assist in manufacturing weapons for an especially-volatile rebel faction. Luthen, as usual, lurks in the shadows, controlling and manipulating from the sidelines. Dedra and Syril are still the worst couple you've ever met.

The finale-trilogy of episodes — 10, 11, and 12 — premieres on Disney+ on May 13th, 2025.

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET

Central Time: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain Time: 7 p.m MT

Star Wars: Andor Season 2, episode 9, "Welcome to the Rebellion" with Mon Mothma. Image Credit: StarWars.com

Season 2 picks up one year after the Ferrix uprising. Cassian's time on Ghorman, while not casting doubt on his loyalties, does begin to unravel his identity as a leader and revolutionary. We watch as he becomes more isolated from his trusted comrades in exchange for relative-strangers networked by Luthen. He gives up so much to the rebellion, essentially his entire identity, and the end result is utterly-thankless.

Syril's arc this season is also interesting because we really don't have a great idea what's going on in his head. He plays a double agent to both sides, but viewers can see in his hesitations that his loyalty and colonial ambition is beginning to waver, especially in his interactions with his mother and Dedra. I also think it's really interesting that in spite of his station and self-importance, his arc is largely manipulated by his collaborators, casting an interesting pallor over his motivations and leaving the truth of his loyalties unclear.

Star Wars: Andor Season 2, episode 9, "Who Are You?" with Syril Karn. Image Credit: StarWars.com

As Luthen is not present in Rogue One, we can expect to see his culminating moment in these final episodes. As a mover and shaker behind the scenes, Luthen's actions have often been confusing, deceptive, and sometimes downright-devious, but viewers will likely still be expected to give him the benefit of the doubt as one of the primary organizers of this chapter of the Rebellion.

In its earlier stages, showrunners expected to have three seasons, but given the jumps in time and Cassian's canonical role in Rogue One, season 3 simply isn't in the cards. Fans can rest assured though that their favorite Star Wars adaptation will end with a bang, rather than a drawn-out whimper like so many successful streamers before it.

Watch Andor only on Disney+.