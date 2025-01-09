4 reasons why Abbott Elementary might be visiting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in the next crossover episode

The Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode is now out in the world, and it's truly a wonderful ride! If you haven't watched Sunny, it's not confusing for Abbott viewers. But if you're like me and enjoy both shows, then this was such a sweet treat. Thankfully much sweeter than Dee. Thankfully, this crossover journey doesn't stop here.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, which hopefully arrives sometime in the summer this year (not confirmed yet, but alluded to), will feature a Part 2 of the crossover episode with the Abbott Elementary staff visiting Paddy's Pub. Since we weren't really left on a cliffhanger, there aren't many clues as to what we might see. But we can definitely theorize!

One idea, and what I think is going to happen, is we're going to see how in the world our favorite group of miscreants managed to dump all that they did into the river, what leads to the chaotic event, and why they chose Abbott as their spot for community service. They haven't had a good history with schools, so this was an interesting choice!

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Sunny creator and actor Rob McElhenney has teased that there's a reason Dennis was so absent in the ABC episode, and that we'd understand why that was the case in the upcoming FX installment. I feel like the gang was too nice at the school, and Dennis must have been scheming something in the background. And that's why he didn't want the cameras on him. This will be an opportunity for us to sort of see their side of things as the gang talks amongst themselves maybe in the next crossover episode.

The two groups could also be coming together on a different day, having something to do with the neighborhood being gentrified and the golf course being built. They aren't in the same areas of Philly, but maybe this will bring them together for some reason. Or, perhaps while out on a field trip, the school bus conveniently breaks down in front of Paddy's Pub and the Abbott staff needs the Sunny gang to help out once again. I don't know, these are just ideas.

Whatever the case, I'm really excited and looking forward to it! Like I mentioned above. The Abbott Elementary season 4 episode is good as a standalone right now. Though for those of us who are looking for a bit more as fans of both shows, I think there's going to be answers and some light shed when we get Part 2 on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on FX.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates as they come!