As you start to look through the list of Ryan Murphy shows, you’ll find that there are way more than you initially thought. He’s the man behind Glee, Scream Queens, American Horror Story, and so much more. There’s simply no way that you can watch everything in a short space of time, and there are some shows just not as good as others.

How do you know if something is worth watching or skipping, though? After all, something can seem great from the premise, but then you get into two episodes and realize that it’s just not what was promised. The good news is I’ve watched the majority of his shows now, and I can tell you the ones that just don’t quite hit the mark. I have the four that you definitely want to watch, and the three that are just worth skipping (at least, for now).

Just a note, that I am just focusing on shows. There is a movie that you need to watch directed by Ryan Murphy called The Normal Heart.

Watch: 911

If you’re looking for something outlandish and fun, 911 is the series for you. This is the first responder drama that has brought us everything from roller coaster disasters, downed planes, and epic cruise ship emergencies. And yes, there have been injuries that nobody should have survived, including a metal pole to the head!

It’s the absurd situations and saves that actually have us sticking with the series. We never know what to expect, and we’re always looking at how a show can do a major event even bigger than the last. On top of that, it has an outstanding cast, led by Peter Krause and Angela Bassett, so you’ll want to spend some time and work through the eight seasons so far. ABC is so happy with it that it’s renewed it for a ninth season!

911 is available to stream on Hulu.

Skip: American Horror Stories

I hate putting this American Horror Story spin-off on the “worth skipping” list, but it’s just not that great. The anthology series offers some short horror stories, but they’re not as scary as they seem to be. There’s nothing that makes you check under your bed for monsters before you sleep.

One of the episodes of American Horror Stories connects to American Horror Story season 1 with the Murder House setting, but it doesn’t do the history of the house justice. In fact, most of the original spirits in that house have been forgotten about. The other stories are just weird and confusing rather than scary.

If you do want to watch American Horror Stories, it’s on Hulu.

Watch: Nip/Tuck

Who forgot that Nip/Tuck was a Ryan Murphy show? I’m sure there are a lot of you out there, but this is one of the shows that gave him the platform he has today. And you need to watch the series, because it sets the tone for his shows after this. Julian McMahon is an outstanding lead, proving why he deserves so much more in his acting career.

Nip/Tuck takes us into the world of plastic surgery, focusing on human behavior and the need to be “perfect.” Yes, there are stereotypes, but everything is handled in a humorous and thought-provoking way. Plus, the lead characters get believable development, which is rare for a Ryan Murphy series.

Nip/Tuck is available on Tubi, Prime Video, and Hulu.

Skip: Scream Queens

Scream Queens is one of those shows that could have been so much better. It offered a lot of promise in the first few episodes, and then it started to fall flat. Starting out with students being murdered, we follow a sorority that is forced to allow anyone to pledge, much to the dislike of Chanel Oberlin. The storylines were inconsistent and the development of characters was non-existent.

If you want wild and just super fantastical, then maybe you’ll enjoy the series. There are just better Ryan Murphy shows out there, and there are better performances by Emma Roberts. Plus, there was just too much reliance on the shock value rather than anything substantial to make us stick around.

Scream Queens is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: American Crime Story

Ryan Murphy manages anthology shows well, and American Crime Story is a reminder of that. We have had the story of OJ Simpson’s trial and Bill Clinton’s affair scandal coming out. Within each series, there has been a focus on fictionalizing the truth, and for one, not for the shock value. The storylines have been consistent, bringing us some empathy for the people involved as well as the ruthlessness of others.

Each season brings a different type of crime. In some cases it’s murder, and in others it’s the threat of impeachment. The writing is excellent, and the character development is as you would expect based on what we remember from the real stories that happened. There are educational elements to it, despite it being a fictionalized retelling of the story.

American Crime Story is available to stream on Hulu and FX depending on the season you want to watch.

Skip: Monster on Netflix

This series could have been so much better than it actually was. In fact, the second season is stronger, not relying on as much of the shock value and the torture porn as the first season. However, there are better stories that focus on some of the most notorious serial killers in history.

Monster is another anthology series, so this is one of those that you can pick and choose the seasons to watch. The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is so far the worst, but there are only two seasons with a third coming out soon. It’s not quite as factual as it could be, and it doesn’t really support the families of the victims, which is one of the biggest complaints. It’s just too sensational, especially the first season.

Monster is streaming on Netflix.

Watch: Pose

Finally, make sure you put Pose on. This is a series that will take you back to ball culture of the 1980s and 1990s. It’s brings to light the stories of the gay and trans people of the time, and the series has been praised for its groundbreaking storytelling.

One of the strongest elements of the series is its diverse cast, a cast that is needed to tell such a story. It has one of the biggest casts of trans actors around, shining a light on their real stories within a fictionalized world. The writing is on point, the sets and costumes are to die for, and the character development is everything we need in a story.

Pose is available to stream on Hulu.

Yes, American Horror Story has been left off this list. Doesn’t it seem like the most obvious Ryan Murphy series to watch? To be honest, you should watch the series, but only really up until around season 4 (and then skip to season 8) because some of the seasons are just downright terrible and boring.