4 shows like You to watch on streaming as we wait for season 5

We're all impatiently waiting for You season 5 to arrive on Netflix, and I really hope we get some news about a release date soon. It's disappointing because the fifth and final season was supposed to come out in 2024. But right now, it is what it is and there's nothing we can do except continue to wait.

If you're in the same boat and need something to watch and fill your time as we wait for the new season, then you're in the right place! Here's 4 shows like You to watch on streaming. There's even a couple of Netflix ones in there for you!

Ratched on Netflix

Sarah Paulson embodies Nurse Mildred Ratched so well on the Netflix series, appropriately called Ratched. The show tells the origin story of the character many of us know from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Similar to Joe in You, Mildred seems to be a good and presentable person on the outside. However on the inside, there's a dark secret she's hiding within. This series is really intriguing and it's a shame it was cancelled after only one season. Even still, it would be a good watch for those of you looking for something similar to You.

Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+

Another sort of origin story that's around is Dexter: Original Sin. The series first premiered on Dec. 13, 2024 on Paramount+ and the 10-episode season concludes on Feb. 14. This is a prequel to the original Dexter show that ran from 2006 to 2013. Dexter has a sort of moral code he goes off, targeting only people who are considered to be bad in society as he can't control his killer instincts any longer.

This is a bit similar to Joe in You season 4. He tried to stop, but it turns out he had actually killed Rhys and had been imagining him the whole time. In this prequel series, we get to see Dexter before he started killing, and then what leads to him eventually taking that step.

The Watcher on Netflix

Especially in season 1, Joe is a total creep and just stalks Beck. He always keeps an eye on her. Well, there's another eerie stalker that you can see and he makes it obvious to the married couple living in their dream home that he's or she is watching them. Be sure to check out The Watcher on Netflix. This person sends letters to the couple, and knows everything they're doing in the home. The series has been renewed for a second season.

One of Us Is Lying on Peacock

If you're reading this list, that means that murder dramas are your thing. Which, no judgement. They can be intriguing. Especially if you add the element of mystery to them! One show that really fits that bill and would still be enjoyable for those of you who are You fans out there is One of Us Is Lying on Peacock. When five students go to detention, one of them winds up dead. And the other four are all suspects. Which one of them does it? Unfortunately the series was cancelled after two seasons, though I definitely still think it would be worth your time.