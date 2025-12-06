4 steamy shows like Heated Rivalry to watch right now

Heated Rivalry has quickly taken over the internet and HBO Max. After its premiere on Nov. 28, the romantic sports drama series based on the book series by Rachel Reid skyrocketed in popularity and become one of the most talked about new shows of the year with a little more than a month to spare. That's the power of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov for you!

The series follows the tense competition between Canadian hockey player Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). But as it turns out, there's a burning sexual chemistry burning between the athletic rivals. When they take their sizzling spark into the bedroom, feelings start to catch that far exceed the enemies they once were.

Since HBO Max releases the new episodes weekly, and there are only six episodes (the season finale arrives on Dec. 26!), we're going to need something just as steamy and intriguing to add to our watch lists. While nothing could replace Shane and Ilya (or Scott and Kip), we're sharing four binge-worthy shows with a bit of spice to watch if you can't get enough of Heated Rivalry.

BOOTS. (L to R) Max Parker as Sgt. Sullivan and Sachin Bhatt as Major Aaron Wilkinson in Episode 106 of BOOTS | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Boots

Where to stream: Netflix

Another fall hit, Netflix debuted the military comedy-drama Boots in October, and while it didn't catch on like wildfire quite like the hockey romance, the fan-favorite sure made an impact — both with its cult following and with the government's ridiculous dissenting commentary.

Boots centers on the experiences of Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted gay teenager who decides to enlist in the Marine Corps with his best friend. The series notably isn't of the romance genre, but there's plenty of gay spiciness (and eye candy) for Heated Rivalry fans to enjoy across an eight-episode binge.

OLYMPO. Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor, Agustin Della Corte as Roque Pérez in episode 02 of OLYMPO | Cr. Matías Uris/Netflix © 2024

Olympo

Where to stream: Netflix

If you're enjoying the spicy sports genre, then Netflix has your next binge-watch ready. For those who didn't check out the young adult Spanish drama series Olympo this summer, you should definitely check it out after Heated Rivalry. It's just as steamy, but there's also some mystery.

Olympo takes place at an elite training school for young athletes, which is naturally a breeding ground for romance and rivalry. (Keep in mind that this show is from the creators of Elite.) As they compete for greatness, scholarships, and glory, they find themselves in some provocative situations. Here's another eight-episode binge that's full of the spice you're looking for!

TELL ME LIES - Season 3 - “First Look” - GRACE VAN PATTEN, JACKSON WHITE | Disney/Ian Watson

Tell Me Lies

Where to stream: Hulu

One of the qualities that made Heated Rivalry so beloved so instantly was its connection to a series of books. If you're looking for another page-to-screen commitment, check out Hulu's young adult drama series Tell Me Lies, which is based on the book by Carola Lovering.

The series takes place in the late 2000s as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) attends Baird College in Upstate New York and begins a tumultuous eight-year relationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White). Tell Me Lies jumps through time to explore their relationship and switches points of view to various characters. There's sex, mystery, and lots of drama. Catch up before season 3 premieres in January!

The Seduction Episode 6 - Série réalisée par Jessica Pallud pour MAX | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The Seduction

Where to stream: HBO Max

Last but certainly not least (seriously, you could track down plenty more steamy shows to watch, but these are a good starting point), HBO Max has another recently release to dive right into. Perhaps the streamer already suggested The Seduction to you after watching Heated Rivalry.

Based on Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the French period drama series centers on a woman whose marriage turns out to be fake. When she's used to seduce another man, she decides to marry him as an act of revenge. The Seduction is full of sexual politics and a decent amount of spice across six episodes that air weekly until Dec. 16.