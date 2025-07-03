4 streaming shows you should catch up on during Fourth of July weekend

It's officially the centerpiece of the summer season: Fourth of July weekend! While most Americans celebrating the holiday will be spending the majority of their long weekend outside in the sun, swimming in the pool or lounging at the beach, and enjoying some delicious barbecue food, at some point, we all have to beat the heat. You know what helps with that? Binge-watching TV shows!

Although there's a constant influx of new shows making their premieres on Netflix and the various streaming services, even during the summer months, summer is the perfect time to catch up on shows you might have missed. Before the new fall shows make their arrivals in September, the moment is now to clear out your watch list. Here are four must-watch shows to watch right now!

Benito Skinner, Lukas Gage in Overcompensating on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Overcompensating

The college-set comedy series Overcompensating arrived on Prime Video back in May and caught on like wildfire online with its target audience. Since Benito Skinner's hilarious exploration of coming out and coming of age dropped, we haven't been able to stop quoting every memorable line. If you missed the show the first time around, that's all right! With only eight episodes, Overcompensating goes by in a breeze. Add some laughs to your long weekend and give the series the college try!

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 3 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

And Just Like That

Okay, look... And Just Like That gets dragged up and down various social media timelines for being unserious and poorly written, but you'll never find a bigger defender of the Sex and the City sequel series. It's fun! It's mindless! It's exactly what it needs to be! Season 3 kicked off in May and by now, we're nearly at the halfway point. There have been highs and lows, but for the most part, it's been a glorious season of Carrie and her friends having adventures. Seriously, you need to catch up!

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) in COUNTDOWN | Photo: ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Countdown

Jensen Ackles returned to the small screen in the his latest starring role in the Prime Video action thriller series Countdown. It's a marked change from his roles in Supernatural and The Boys, but he's still kicking butt and taking names. The series centers on a task force working to thwart a terrorist attack on Los Angeles. So far, four episodes of the 13-episode season have been released, so if you haven't started or have fallen behind, the long weekend is your chance to catch up and get on board!

The Waterfront. (L to R) Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in episode 102 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront

Last but certainly not least, it wouldn't be a long weekend without a binge-watch on Netflix! While a lot of Netflix fans are likely working their way through Squid Game season 3 to see how it all ends, others might still be discovering the crime drama series The Waterfront. It's like Ozark meets Outer Banks, which is to say it's a gritty thriller with a bit of summer buoyancy. The series contains a tight eight episodes that will keep you glued to your screen from start to finish. Get into it if you haven't watched or run it back for a rewatch!

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: