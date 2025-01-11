4 teen shows like Ginny and Georgia that will give you those angsty feels

We absolutely can't wait for Ginny and Georgia season 3 to arrive on Netflix, which the streamer has promised will be sometime this year! Well, with filming finished on the season, hopefully the streaming service won't make us wait too long into 2025 to see what happens next. As we wait and in the meantime, here's 4 shows like Ginny and Georgia to watch that we recommend!

Everything Now

Everything Now starring Sophia Wilde is one of Netflix's most underrated shows, in my opinion. It's a little darker than Ginny and Georgia, but at the center of the story is Mia. She's a struggling teen who has returned to school after being away to treat her eating disorder. We know that Ginny is also going through mental health issues, and the two teens are similar here.

It's also a really great show about struggles in high school and trying to fit in after being away. With Ginny always changing schools, it's been hard for her to establish roots. But she's finally in a place she feels like she belongs. Though is she going to be able to stay is the question after Georgia's arrest at the end of season 2. Unfortunately, Netflix has cancelled Everything Now after only one season.

Sweet Magnolias

Even though it's full of drama, Sweet Magnolias on Netflix is still a feel-good show about the power of female friendship. What I like about the series, and what you might too, is the fact that we follow the dramas and stories of the adults, as well as the teens. Just like in Ginny and Georgia. Everyone has their own set of challenges and difficulties. But they'll get through it together. Ginny I think is starting to build that support system around her. And Georgia? Again, she had it. But we'll have to see what happens after the season 3 cliffhanger. Sweet Magnolias season 4 premieres Feb. 6, 2025.

The Fosters

An oldie but a goodie is The Fosters, which originally aired on Freeform. The show is a great one about couple Stef and Lena who are raising three children and decide to foster siblings Callie and Jude. The series is great for positive LGBTQ representation, as well as highlights the hardships of high school and making right, or wrong, choices and learning from them.

It's a great show about family and how the parents will do anything for their kids. Georgia's ways are definitely unconventional, but her motives have always been spurred by protecting Ginny and Austin. All 5 seasons of The Fosters are streaming on Hulu, and the five seasons of its spin-off series Good Trouble is also also on the streamer.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever takes a more lighthearted approach to the struggles of high school in terms of it being a comedy-drama. The show's main character is Indian-American gal, Devi, who deals with some cultural clashes with her mom, and in general, along with the struggles of high school. Because Ginny is mixed race, we've seen her struggle with her identity and the way people, including her teacher, treat her.

I would also say Ginny and Georgia has some comedic and lighthearted moments of its own. Especially when it comes to Georgia. She's such a great character. All 4 seasons of Never Have I Ever are streaming on Netflix.