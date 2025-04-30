4 Outer Banks season 5 updates you might have missed

It's been a minute since we've heard much about Outer Banks season 5. We know fans are anxiously awaiting information about the start of production, the cast list, what's going to happen in the new season, and of course, how long we'll have to wait until the Outer Banks season 5 release date on Netflix.

To make sure fans are caught up, we shared all the latest updates about Outer Banks season 5 in one place! There's not a ton to work with, but there have been some changes worth mentioning. So, let's get into it!

Here's what we know about Outer Banks season 5 as of the end of April 2025! There are some spoilers for the first four seasons of the series ahead.

Outer Banks season 5 is the final season of the Netflix series

Well, by now, most fans probably know that Outer Banks season 5 will be the final season of the series. Netflix announced that Outer Banks was renewed for a fifth and final season right before season 4 ended in the fall of 2024.

Of course, that season ended on a series low-point with JJ Maybank, played by Rudy Pankow, dying at the hands of his biological father, Chandler Groff, played by J. Anthony Crane. Now, the Pogues want the Blue Crown and revenge.

As things stand, we're expecting the full main cast, outside of Pankow, to return for Outer Banks season 5, including Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Fiona Palomo, Austin North, Crane, and more. We'll probably start to learn even more about the new season as production begins.

The cast and crew start filming in June 2025

Outer Banks. (L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 408 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Speaking of Outer Banks season 5 starting production, we thought production was likely going to start in April or May 2025, but according to a report from What's on Netflix, the start of production on season 5 has been pushed to mid-June. As things stand, it looks like the cast and crew will officially start filming season 5 in Charleston on June 16.

Creator Jonas Pate revealed in an interview with Port City Daily, which we have referenced a few times at Show Snob by now, that production will likely last through the end of the year.

There will likely be 10 episodes in the season, which is what we've seen in each of the four seasons. Hopefully, there's enough time to finish the season and series before the end of the year, but we'll just have to wait and see how it goes.

Outer Banks season 5 is coming in 2026

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

With production starting a little later than we thought, there's no way that we'd see Outer Banks season 5 on Netflix in 2025. Netflix has already confirmed that the final season will arrive in 2026. We got that news when Netflix shared most of tits 2025 lineup in February.

Unfortunately, we're going to be waiting until 2026 to see the end of Outer Banks. It's going to be a long wait, but it could get even longer if production doesn't wrap by the end of the year. If it continues into 2026, there's almost no way that we'll see the final season until the summer of 2026. Right now, there's still a chance that we could see the season in early 2026, potentially spring, but that's going to be a stretch the longer production on the final season takes.

We'll share more news about the release date when we find out!

Outer Banks stars will be at TUDUM 2025

The good news is that we don't have to wait too long to see the stars of Outer Banks season 5! According to Netflix, the stars of Outer Banks will be at TUDUM 2025 on Saturday, May 31. This year's event is taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

You can watch the livestream of the event starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Netflix and YouTube!

While we're going to be getting looks at One Piece, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more Netflix shows and movies, I don't think we're going to see any new footage from Outer Banks season 5. I don't think production will have started by then, but I do think they'll maybe show a blooper reel, announce the release window, share some bloopers, or something like that to get fans excited about the final season.

We haven't heard which Outer Banks stars are involved yet, but Chase Stokes did have a big role in the event in 2023.

There are also some rumors about a possible spinoff series or prequel series. So far, Netflix has not officially ordered those projects, so that could be something to watch, too!

So, those are the four updates you might have missed about Outer Banks season 5 so far! We'll continue to share more updates about the final season as we find out.