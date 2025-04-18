Outer Banks season 5 dealt disappointing update ahead of filming start

Outer Banks season 5 might take a little bit longer to hit Netflix now.

According to a report from What's on Netflix, the cast and crew were supposed to start filming Outer Banks season 5 in May, but that start date has been pushed back to June 16. No reason for the delay has been revealed.

After Outer Banks season 4 dropped on Netflix in the fall of 2024, we heard quickly that season 5 was going to start filming in the spring of 2025. While we thought March or April were the likely start dates, it's clear that season 5's production start is getting a late spring start date. Outer Banks season 5 is the final season of the Netflix original series.

Outer Banks season 5 probably won't be released as early as we thought

In an interview with Port City Daily, creator Jonas Pate revealed the spring start for Outer Banks season 5. Pate also mentioned that production would last until the end of the year.

We were assuming that, if Outer Banks season 5 was still being filmed until December 2025, the earliest we'd see the final season of the series would be in April 2026, six full years after the series premiered on April 15, 2020.

While that's still possible, I do think an April premiere is probably out of the question for Outer Banks season 5. If production actually gets going in late June, there's a chance they might not be done by the end of the year. Even if they are, a nine-month turnaround for the final season of Outer Banks? I just don't really see that happening.

Of course, Netflix has the final say in all of this release business, but I just have a feeling that starting production on the final season in June could actually push that release date back by a month or two. In the grand scheme of things, that's probably no big deal for fans, but it's still not exactly ideal. The gap between Outer Banks season 4 and season 5 is looking like at least 18 months now, which is something I'm sure Netflix would love to avoid.

In terms of what's going to happen, well, the Pogues are still in the hunt for the Blue Crown after Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) killed his own son, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), in the season finale. That's going to take a huge emotional toll on the Pogues. And, remember, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) are expecting, so that's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Crane, Stokes, and Cline are confirmed to return in Outer Banks season 5, along with Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Madison Bailey, and Drew Starkey. Pankow is not expected to be back in season 5.

Stay tuned for more news about Outer Banks season 5!