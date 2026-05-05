4 underrated TV shows you missed in April 2026

April wasn’t as packed with huge premieres as some of the other months this year, yet there were a few gems that slipped through the cracks. We shared the four most underrated TV shows you probably missed last month.

Overall, April was a decent month for new and returning shows, like Euphoria. There were big debuts like The Testaments and The Audacity. Sadly, some were disappointing shows, too, such as Netflix’s Man on Fire, which failed to live up to its explosive potential so far.

April had a couple of shows that were amazingly fun and deserved bigger press.

A Taste For Murder

BritBox has become the go-to spot for British “cozy murder” series, and A Taste For Murder continues that trend. Warren Brown plays a retired London detective who, following the death of his wife, takes a trip to Capri with his teenage daughter. When a suspicious death takes place, he feels a need to investigate, clashing with local cop Cristiana Dell'Anna.

The six-episode season is well done, crafting the main mystery and balancing it with Brown and his daughter’s tense relationship. There are also plenty of cooking scenes to appeal to fans of The Bear. Whether you’re a mystery buff or a foodie, this show will fill your taste buds.

Streaming on BritBox

BIG MISTAKES. (L to R) Dan Levy as Nicky, Boran Kuzum as Yusuf, and Taylor Ortega as Morgan in Episode 102 of BIG MISTAKES. Cr. Spencer Pazer/Netflix © 2025

Big Mistakes

There’s a new trend in streaming shows of siblings falling into crime (see Hulu’s Deli Boys and Sunny Nights). Netflix has gotten in on the act with Big Mistakes. Dan Levy (who also co-created the series) is a gay pastor who, with his sister (Taylor Ortega), tries to get back a ring buried with their grandmother. Before they know it, they’ve run afoul of a drug lord and fallen into various wild situations.

The highlight of the show is the always terrific Laurie Metcalf as the duo’s wild mother, stealing every scene with hilarious antics. The short episode lengths help it maintain a good vibe, and Levy and Ortega share great chemistry. Top it off with a truly surprising twist ending and you’d make a mistake ignoring this show.

Streaming on Netflix

THE MINIATURE WIFE -- -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Banks as Lindy, Matthew Macfadyen as Les -- (Photo by: Peacock)

The Miniature Wife

At first glance, The Miniature Wife looks like a nutty 1950s-style comedy. Elizabeth Banks is a wife who’s accidentally shrunk to a few inches tall by her scientist husband (Matthew McFayden). There’s the obvious humor of her living out of a dollhouse and adjusting to being so small. But this Peacock series smartly uses this as a metaphor for gender dynamics and the struggle for power in a marriage.

Banks makes the nutty concept work by treating this as a serious performance, letting viewers understand her predicament and the genius touch of her managing to assert control over her husband despite her size. The twists were also nicely done for a finale that left the door open for a second season. The title hid how giant this show was in entertainment value.

Streaming on Peacock.

Big Mood

Tubi is home to this underrated British comedy, featuring a fabulous starring turn from Bridgerton lead Nicola Coughlan. She and Lydia West play longtime best friends who have lived their lives with little responsibility. That changes when Coughlan’s bipolar disorder causes messes while West faces her own problems.

The second season follows the two as they try to reconnect after a year apart. West having a new friend for a big wedding adds more drama, but the show is still a laugh-out-loud comedy packed with outrageous situations. The chemistry between the leads is irresistible, one of the best female friendships on TV now. Season 2 is only six episodes, so it’s a fast watch, yet you’ll feel yourself wanting it to go on longer and put you in a great mood.

Streaming on Tubi.