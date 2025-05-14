Succession star set for Peacock series alongside Hunger Games favorite

There are some team-ups that you just don’t expect. One of those is coming to Peacock, as The Miniature Wife finds its lead cast. This comedy series sounds like a blast.

There is little known about the series and the characters just yet. However, with the casting alone, this is sure to be a series to watch out for. Plus, Peacock does well with these types of comedy shows, offering something light in the midst of all the darker television that is out there.

Matthew Macfadyen is joined by Elizabeth Banks in The Miniature Wife

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen will join The Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks in the new Peacock show. They will lead the one-hour comedy series, which focuses on a power struggled between husband and wife when there’s a technical mishap. Yes, they are the husband and wife, and we can just see how it will all play out now.

The two will also act as executive producers on the series, which isn’t surprising. This is the way a lot of TV shows are going, especially when they find veteran film actors to lead their projects. They will be joined by The Handmaid’s Tale O-T Fagbenle, Beau Is Afraid’s Zoe Lister-Jones, and Crazy Rich Asian’s Ronny Chieng, among others.

The most recent casting, according to Variety, is Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black. No casting details for anyone outside of the lead stars (they’ll play Lindy and Les) have been announced.

What is The Miniature Wife about?

The new series, which was ordered straight to series back in March 2024 is based on a short story of the same name by Manuel Gonzales. It follows a man who accidentally shrinks his wife, leading to a huge power struggle as the two figure out how to correct the mistake.

The series actually managed to land the stars back in March 2024 at the time of being ordered. Due to the nature of the series and the casting, multiple streamers wanted the opportunity to air the series, but Peacock ended up getting it.

Filming started in Toronto, Ontario in January 2025 and is expected to continue until July 2025. This could mean a release as early as late 2025, but we could see it early 2026 depending on Peacock’s content calendar.

Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner are co-showrunners and executive producers. They hail from Boardwalk Empire and Goliath, so they understand the streaming world and how to make use of high-profile stars.

The Miniature Wife will air on Peacock at a yet-to-be-determined date.