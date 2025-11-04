5 actors who could steal the show in Only Murders in the Building season 6

With the exciting conclusion of Only Murders in the Building season 5, fans can now begin looking ahead to the next season of the hit series and the famous faces who will be appearing. Only Murders in the Building was a star-studded comedy from the beginning, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez making for a winning team. However, it has been impressive the guest stars the series has recruited over the years.

From love interests to murder suspects to victims, Only Murders in the Building has become the go-to show for A-list talent. The guest list has included Oscar winners like Meryl Streep and Christoph Waltz, comedians like Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, and young stars like Dylan O’Brien and Cara Delevingne. With Only Murders in the Building season 6 reportedly heading to London, it opens up new possibilities for the big names who might appear.

Gail (Catherine O'Hara) in The Last of Us season 2. Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO.

Catherine O’Hara

Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy legends, so it makes sense that they have brought in some other hilarious icons to share the screen with. However, despite seeming like an obvious bit of casting, Catherine O’Hara has not yet joined the ensemble. The Emmy-winning star of Schitt's Creek is also known for her memorable roles in Beetlejuice and the Home Alone movies.

O’Hara worked with Short on SCTV and would be the third alumnus of the sketch comedy series to appear on Only Murders in the Building, following Andrea Martin and Eugene Levy. While O’Hara recently gave a memorable dramatic performance in The Last of Us season 2, seeing her playing off Martin and Short would be a hilarious treat.

"The Naked Gun" Berlin Premiere | Tristar Media/GettyImages

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson might not have seemed like an obvious choice for the cast of a comedy series before. However, after his hit comedy The Naked Gun this summer, we can expect to see a lot more comedic projects from the actor. Known for his intense action movies, as well as big franchises like Star Wars and Batman, Neeson would certainly be a big star to add to the series.

The Irish actor would fit in nicely in the new European location for the next season of the show. Like Christoph Waltz in Only Murders in the Building season 6, Neeson could bring an intense energy to the role, making him seem like an obvious villain. However, it would be really fun to see the show give Neeson another chance to flex his comedic muscles and be ridiculous once again.

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” -- “The Mall” -- Season 5, Episode 1 (Airs July 13) — Pictured: Matt Berry as Laszlo. CR: Russ Martin: FX

Matt Berry

When it comes to hilarious British actors who could join Only Murders in the Building in London, Matt Berry is one who quickly comes to mind. Berry might be a bigger name to British audiences, thanks to his cult favorite shows like Toast of London, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, and The IT Crowd. However, his Emmy-nominated turn in the series What We Do in the Shadows has certainly raised his profile.

Berry has the perfect, bold and hilarious presence to go toe-to-toe with Martin Short’s Oliver in the series. It is easy to see him as a pompous and ignorant aristocrat or an eccentric British detective that the trio of amateur sleuths has to deal with. Whatever role, you know Berry would deliver with his trademark unique style.

THE OLD MAN -- "II" Episode 2 (Airs Thursday, June 16) Pictured: John Lithgow as Harold Harper. CR: Prashant Gupta/FX

John Lithgow

While not a British actor, John Lithgow is the kind of theatrical performer who would seemingly be a perfect fit for Only Murders in the Building. Lithgow has a long and versatile television career, which includes playing Winston Churchill in The Crown and the Trinity Killer in Dexter. He will also take over the role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

However, Lithgow is also beloved for his goofy and endearing sitcom role on 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Only Murders in the Building would give him a perfect opportunity to take on a similar role once again. He would be a perfect comedic scene partner for Steve Martin and Martin Short to play off, whether a villain or a new ally.

Emma Watson in Columbia Pictures’ LITTLE WOMEN.

Emma Watson

It is a lot of fun to see which comedic actors get teamed up with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the series, but Only Murders in the Building also brings in some younger stars to play off Selena Gomez’s Mabel. Emma Watson could be the ideal new addition for this purpose, while also adding to the new British setting. It would also be a welcome return to the screen for Watson.

Best known as Hermione in the Harry Potter movies, Watson hasn’t appeared on screen since 2019’s Little Women. This could be a great role to reignite her career and also give her something new to work with. Seeing Watson play a villainous role and butt heads with Gomez could be a lot of fun and play against the image everyone has of Watson.

Only Murders in the Building season 6 will likely premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more information about the series.