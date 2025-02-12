Keep the thrilling mysteries going with these 5 shows like Prime Target

Right now, Apple TV+ has some of the best original series in the streaming space, and one of its most recent hits is the thriller series Prime Target. In the series, The White Lotus and One Day breakout Leo Woodall stars as a math genius who finds himself at the center of a dangerous global conspiracy when his research on prime numbers puts a target on his back.

While the show hasn't attained the overwhelming watercooler status of its streamer mate Severance, Prime Target has ranked just below the twisty sci-fi thinker on Apple TV+'s most popular shows leaderboard. It's received mixed reception for its slower pace, but Prime Target has still been one of the more engaging and interesting new series of 2025 so far.

If you're enjoying the series, which nears its season-ending episode in March 2025, you're probably wanting to add more shows just like it to your watch list. Thankfully, there are plenty of new and recent shows that bring similar thrills in the mystery and conspiracy genre. Here are five shows like Prime Target that you have to watch next!

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise on Hulu | (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Paradise on Hulu

Another new hit series launched in the beginning of 2025, Hulu's original political thriller Paradise has all the twists and turns you could ever want from a drama series. From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown stars in Paradise as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent for the President of the United States. But this isn't your average USA. (No spoilers on the twist!)

Xavier becomes a suspect when the president is killed, but there's more than meets the eye in this particular case. Living in unprecedented circumstances, an unbelievable conspiracy emerges when Xavier begins digging into the truth about the president's death. Paradise doesn't have much to do with math like Prime Target, but both shows will keep you guessing and wanting more.

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Disclaimer on Apple TV+

Another Apple TV+ original series but with a bit more intensity, Disclaimer comes from Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón and stars fellow Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller limited series made its debut in October 2024 and quickly earned nominations from the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild, looking to take Emmys gold next.

In the series, Blanchett plays journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, the unknowing subject of novelist Stephen Brigstocke's (Kevin Kline) book, which threatens to reveal the deepest, darkest secrets she had attempted to avoid revealing to the public. The series earned positive reception from critics with its 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes and takes viewers on a dark and unpredictable ride.

Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+ with Showtime

The Agency

The current trend in hit television shows leans toward spy thrillers, and Paramount+ with Showtime got in the game in late 2024 with George Clooney-produced series The Agency. Michael Fassbender stars in the show as spy Brandon Colby, a.k.a Martian, who must return to London Station and put his undercover work in the past as he reunites with a former flame and a new mission flips the script.

Although The Agency received middling reception from critics, it quickly became a hit thanks to its intriguing premise and its star-studden cast, which also includes Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterson, and Harriet Sansom Harris. The series landed a renewal for season 2, which means its time to catch up if you need more shows to keep you guessing!

Zach Cherry, Adam Scott, Britt Lower and John Turturro in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Severance

Obviously, if you're watching Prime Target on Apple TV+, then you're well aware of Severance's existence. Even if you aren't watching Prime Target, you're probably aware of the show's existence. It's definitely the biggest show on television, both traditional and streaming, right now. If not, it's definitely the most talked about and the most celebrated show of the moment.

For those who haven't tuned in, Severance centers on a group of four "severed" Lumon Industries employees, who have elected to split their brain between their work and home selves. In the second season, their "Innies" are more skeptical than ever about what Lumon's really up to, and we're getting more clues about the company's intentions. Dive right into this inventive sci-fi spectacle!

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 110 of The Night Agent | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent

Finally, what's the conspiracy genre without The Night Agent on Netflix? The streamer's action-packed thrill ride returned after a nearly two-year hiatus to reclaim its glory, and it surely didn't disappoint. The second season dropped in January 2025, alongside fellow spy thriller The Recruit, and kicked off the year with a real spark. No one kicks butt like Peter Sutherland!

The Night Agent season 2 found Peter wrapped up in another national security conspiracy that found him questioning his own team following the death of his partners during a mission gone wrong. He goes off on his own to learn the truth, resulting in a wild turn of life-and-death events. As a bonus, Netflix also drops political thriller miniseries Zero Day in February, another must-watch for Prime Target fans.