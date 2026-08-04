The 5 best dramatic Hulu miniseries to stream

There are some amazing miniseries out there that have blown us all away, but you want to know which streaming platform has had some of the best? Hulu.

There have been some great comedy miniseries on the platform as well, but what Hulu really does best is its dramas. Hulu's critically acclaimed and award-winning miniseries are the type of shows you should watch when you have the free time.

If that's you and you just so happen to be looking for a new miniseries to check out on the platform, here are some of the best.

Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu, photo courtesy Hulu | Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere

If you’re looking for a miniseries that was adapted from a book, then you have to check out Little Fires Everywhere. Adapted from the novel by Celeste Ng, this adaptation follows the lives of the upscale Richardson family and how a mother and daughter who become a part of their lives change everything.

While the premise might not sound like much at first, I can assure you this miniseries will hook you from the very beginning and not let you go for a single second. The miniseries also stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the starring roles, so if that’s not enough to get you to watch it, I don’t know what will.

Normal People - Courtesy of Hulu | Hulu

Normal People

As someone who actually used Normal People as a beach read and instantly regretted it because it made my heart hurt, I can also openly say that the miniseries adaptation is killer.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, Normal People follows the tumultuous relationship between Marianne and Connell, two friends who form an unexpected but intense romance. Still, things begin to shift as they move away from their secondary school and attend the same college in Dublin.

The series itself was a huge hit for Hulu and skyrocketed the careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred as the two main characters. But really, the show touches on a lot of important social subjects, like love across different financial classes, the division between backgrounds, and so much more. Normal People is truly a great series.

The Act -- "Look at the Stars" - Episode 108 -- Gypsy fights for her life by defending her actions, while Mel & Lacey realize that behind closed doors things were not always as they seemed. Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King), shown. (Photo by: Brownie Harris/Hulu) | Photo by: Brownie Harris/Hulu

The Act

If you love true crime shows on Hulu, this is the miniseries for you. The Act is based on the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a girl who, for most of her life, was tricked by her mother into thinking that she had a debilitating disease that made it impossible for her to walk or do anything on her own. Due to the alleged abuse, Blanchard planned the murder of her mother with her then-boyfriend.

I feel that if you haven’t heard of The Act on Hulu, you’re missing out. This series is genuinely one of the best on the platform, and it was the first miniseries I tuned into every single week because I was so obsessed with it. And you will be too if you watch it. Keep in mind it’s still a TV limited series at the end of the day, so some things are dramatized, but most of the time, this show is so well-done, and the performances from Joey King and Patricia Arquette are astounding.

Dopesick -- “First Bottle” - Episode 101 -- Richard Sackler begins to launch a powerful new painkiller, a rural doctor is introduced to the drug, a coal miner plans her future, a DEA Agent learns of blackmarket pills, and federal prosecutors decide to open a case into OxyContin. Dr. Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), shown. (Photo by: Antony Platt/Hulu) | Photo by: Antony Platt/Hulu

Dopesick

Starring Michael Keaton, Dopesick is an acclaimed miniseries that is perfect if you want an intense eight-episode drama. Dopesick is based on Beth Macy's book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America and mainly focuses on Purdue Pharma and its role in the drug epidemic in the United States.

This is the type of series where I really can’t get into it without spoiling too much, just because so much goes down throughout it. But if learning about the United States and what has happened to pharmaceutical companies over the last decade or so is of any interest to you, then this is a great series to watch. The performances are also incredible to boot.

Devs - Credit: Hulu Press | Credit: Hulu Press

Devs

Last but not least, I’m giving a shoutout to Devs, created by Alex Garland. Yes, this is technically an FX on Hulu show, but you can only stream it on Hulu, so I’m going to talk about it here.

Devs is an intense sci-fi drama that follows a young woman as she takes a job at a quantum-computing company, but she's also there to look into the mysterious death of her boyfriend, who died on the same day he began his job at the same company.

Nick Offerman shines as the CEO of Amaya, the company featured in this series, but the whole story itself is tense and thrilling, and you’ll be soaring through each new episode easily.

There are truly so many great miniseries on Hulu, but these are top-tier, and after you watch them, you’ll enjoy them too.