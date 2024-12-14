5 best ships from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon
Over the course of eight seasons of Game of Thrones and two seasons of House of the Dragon, we have seen a lot of relationships come and go. While they didn’t all start out great, some turned into ships that we would end up rooting for.
The House of the Dragon ships are still in relatively early days and we haven’t spent a lot of time with some couples. However, there are reasons to root for them, even if they can’t ever be official relationships within the world of Westeros. Since when has that stopped characters from getting together?
Here are my five favorite ships from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon
Ygritte and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Arguably, the best ship in Game of Thrones was Ygritte and Jon. The two should have stayed in that cave the whole time.
The two of them were enemies turned lovers. They were able to see past what each other was, and they arguably opened the door for a working relationship between the Night’s Watch and The Wildlings. By the two of them starting to work together and respect each other, they were able to work the respect of others — not all, but some!
They did love each other as well. You could tell from Ygritte purposely missing with her arrows, and the way Jon held her as she died. I don’t think Jon ever got over the loss of Ygritte, and his relationship with Daenerys never felt quite like this one.
Sam and Gilly in Game of Thrones
Another relationship that shouldn’t have happened in Game of Thrones but did was that between Samwell Tarly and Gilly. It all started with Sam just trying to do the right thing in saving Gilly and her newly born son. If Craster had his way, Baby Sam would have ended up with the White Walkers.
They started off as just friends. Gilly had to learn to trust Sam and his friends, while Sam wanted to hold onto his oath. Over time, the two got to know more about each other. They helped to support each other when it seemed like one would fail, especially Gilly’s support for Sam as he figured out what to do next.
In the end, the two became official, and I don’t think there was a louder cheer for any other Game of Thrones ship. They belonged together.
Baela and Jace in House of the Dragon
While we haven’t spent a lot of time with Baela and Jace, they are becoming a ship to follow in House of the Dragon. Just the small scenes together shows their mutual respect for each other.
Baela has been a sounding board for Jace when he’s tried to find ways to help Rhaenyra get the Iron Throne back. She’s offered her ideas and her theories, while also finding ways to get Jace to accept her help — she knows that not all men like to listen to women!
Jace has also stood up for Baela at times. When there were questions about Baela flying over Westeros and her use, Jace made it very clear that she was at least doing something. You want a man who will stand up for you and defend you! House of the Dragon got that part right.
Rhaenys and Corlys in House of the Dragon
I wasn’t sure what to expect for the two of them considering the book storyline, but House of the Dragon gave us some great moments, especially in the second season. We got to see the love the two have for each other, despite everything that has happened.
Rhaenys doesn’t take any of the proverbial from the men in her life, and she was happy to call Corlys out at times, including in his treatment of Alyn of Hull. We also got to see her love for her husband. The way the two would talk together at the docks made it clear that despite everything, there was a tenderness and fondness between each other.
Corlys was lost without Rhaenys toward the end of House of the Dragon season 2. It shows just how much he realized he had, but by then, it was too late.
Missandei and Grey Worm in Game of Thrones
One of the sweetest romances throughout both shows has to be Missandei and Grey Worm. They had an innocence about them that no other ship had, and it was so cute watching them go from friends to lovers.
The two had been slaves at the start of Game of Thrones. They never knew freedom and love until they met each other. Maybe in a way had the two not had the lives they originally did, their romance wouldn’t have been so sweet. However, the fact that the two came from horrors and torture and were able to love and cherish means the world. They deeply loved each other, and they wanted to spend eternity together.
I hate what happened to Missandei, and I hate the way Grey Worm turned out in the Game of Thrones series finale, but I adore that in the end, as a freeman, he decided to see Narth, the place Missandei came from. He would always honor her.