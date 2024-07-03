Did you catch that Game of Thrones easter egg in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?
If you were watching House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 closely, then you may have noticed an easter egg from Game of Thrones lore. Quite literally actually! Though the prequel series takes place 200 years before the original show, that doesn't mean the creative team can't put in some fun nods to GOT! And we're so glad they did.
When Rhaenyra Targaryen decides to send her young kids Aegon and Viserys away to keep them safe, she asks Rhaena Targaryen to go with them. With war on the horizon, this is the sacrifice she makes. Along with them, there's four dragon eggs. And those dragons in the eggs are very important in Game of Thrones.
Can you guess who they are? It's Daenerys Targaryen's dragon eggs, as confirmed by director Geeta Vasant Patel when she spoke with Mashable! We all know that three of them are given to Daenerys in the very first episode of the original series, and her faithful companions - Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion - become instrumental in her fight for the Iron Throne. Even though she doesn't win. It's not known what happens to the fourth egg/dragon. Perhaps that one will come into play later on in House of the Dragon season 2.
This is really cool and I love it when there's little moments and easter eggs like this that shows are able to drop in. They stick with canon and fit into the story seamlessly. And this one is a prime example of that. The tale is about the Targaryen line and the origin story of Daenerys' family after all. As a fan, I really enjoyed seeing them pop up! Even if they aren't the formidable and faithful dragons we come to know just yet.
The fourth episode, "A Dance of Dragons," is one you definitely don't want to miss! Based on the promo and the title of the episode, we all need to buckle in and get ready because it looks like the civil war, Dance of Dragons, is here. Or at least about to begin. It's a high stakes situation for all the characters. What will happen? We'll find out soon!
House of the Dragon season 2 airs and streams new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.