5 best shows that came to an end in 2024

All good things have to come to an end. We don’t like it, but at least some shows are given the chance to wrap up on their own terms. This was the case for the five TV shows on this list for 2024.

We’re only looking at those that were either final seasoned or wrapped when they wanted to. They had the time to tell their full story—or at least, full enough to be able to bring fans closure. We’re not including those that were abruptly and unfairly canceled.

These shows not only brought an ending that worked for their stories, but they brought consistently good writing and fun storytelling. These are the five shows that we would have loved to see more of that we said goodbye to in 2024.

Alex Rider

After three seasons, the best Alex Rider adaptation came to an end. Of course, all spy dramas have to eventually wrap up. There is only so much you can drag on with a particular storyline.

Alex Rider consistently connected to the first episode: the reason Alex ended up being pulled into MI6 and spy work. He wanted answers about his dad’s murder. He wanted to figure out what his dad was hiding and who was responsible for his death.

The third season took us on more twists and turns. We had to figure out whether MI6 was to blame or not. We needed to see how Alex would figure out his way out of trouble as his undercover identity was figured out. The show brought Alex the closure needed, with Freevee offering this show time to wrap everything up.

The Flight Attendant season 2 on HBO Max, Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant

I am sort of cheating by putting this on the list. The Flight Attendant season 2 aired back in 2022. However, it wasn’t until 2024 that we got confirmation that that season would be the last. Kaley Cuoco shared that she didn’t see the need for more to the story, and there were other projects she ended up on. So, it’s one we ended up saying a permanent goodbye to in 2024, and I’d say it ended rather than was canceled. We were lucky to get season 2 considering it was originally billed as a limited series.

That doesn’t mean I’m happy it’s gone. This series brought us a fun story of redemption and growth. There were storylines of facing the consequences of actions and figuring out who to trust and rely on. There was intrigue and twists along the way, and of course, we got plenty of humor and heartfelt moments.

The Flight Attendant season 2 wrapped up enough and gave Cassie’s character the growth that it needed. A third season would have ruined that. The good thing is those two seasons are on Max!

L-R: Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler in episode 2, season 5 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek has often focused on those who go out and explore the new worlds. What about everyone who makes sure the ship is in running order? That’s what Star Trek: Lower Decks brought us.

It was a fun look at the other parts of the ship. We still got adventure as some of them needed to go out to new planets, but the focus was on some of the impossible tasks that those down in the lower decks would need to figure out. While often forgotten about, we got the reminder that they were crucial members of the team—although not always completely switched on!

After five seasons, Lower Decks came to an end. While many will think that it was canceled, it was a mutual decision with the show getting the time to wrap up the storylines. The final episodes are still to come, with the series finale airing on Thursday, Dec. 19.

We Were the Lucky Ones

Okay, I’m adding a limited series to the list, but this is one that you need to watch. It tells an important story of a family separated during the Holocaust. There are stories of survival, of hope, of fear, and of love. On top of that, it’s based on a true story.

The production value is impressive. You’re pulled into the time period, and not just the usual story of concentration camps. Don’t get me wrong; we need the stories of the concentration camps. History can’t be forgotten about. However, there are so many other stories of survivors and the horrors of World War II out there and they also need to be covered.

A lot of limited series end up getting extra seasons because they make the networks money. We Were the Lucky Ones only needed to be one season, and it got the chance to remain that way. It makes the story complete.

“Family Matters” – Danny and Baez investigate a case of grand larceny tied to feuding crime families when the gifts are stolen during a mob wedding. Also, Frank clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when an influx of immigrants arrive in the city; Erin questions whether her district attorney campaign is compromising her day job; and Eddie enlists Jamie’s help to bust a drug dealer responsible for fentanyl overdoses in order to comfort a grieving grandfather (Larry Manetti), on BLUE BLOODS,

Blue Bloods

We’re still not ready to say goodbye to the Reagan family. There is hope that some will return in a spin-off series, but for now, Blue Bloods is coming to an end. It’s been a great run.

The show was technically canceled. Nobody within the series wanted to see it end—trying to hold out for 15 seasons—but CBS made the call. It did make the call early enough to make sure the series had time to give fans an ending they deserved, and that’s what we got on Friday, Dec. 13.

Now this isn’t technically a streaming show, but you can watch all season of the series on Paramount+. It’s also worth noting because it has only gained in popularity over the years, which is rare for a series. This is more than your traditional cop show. It’s about family.

