5 best shows you slept on in 2025 and need to watch asap

As 2025 comes to a close, it is time to look back, not only on the best shows of the year, but also on those great shows that flew under the radar. 2025 was another amazing year on the small screen with an incredible mix of shows. From returning favorites like Severance to new hits like The Pitt, some series dominated the discussion this year.

Of course, there are always plenty of great shows that don't get the same attention. These shows may have had critical acclaim, but didn't find the audience they deserved. Some will sadly not get a chance to grow into future hits following their cancellation. However, just because you missed them in 2025 doesn't mean you can't still discover them.

1. Dept. Q

After Slow Horses became a hit with its smart and entertaining subversion of the spy genre, many shows have tried to find a similar balance between intense genres and a dark sense of humor. Dept. Q is perhaps the only show that comes close to the brilliance of Slow Horses. Matthew Goode stars in the Netflix Original series as a traumatized detective assigned to a new department investigating cold cases.

Dept. Q treats the crime aspect of the series with appropriate stakes and mystery. However, the series is elevated by its characters and grounded humor. Goode's cynical and troubled hero makes for a strong center to a lot of fun and quirky characters that make this feel like a more lived-in world rather than just another procedural.

2. Duster

Duster is another throwback crime series that sadly didn't connect with modern audiences in the way that it should have. The HBO Original series was a terrific new television role for Lost star Josh Holloway, who plays a talented getaway driver who finds himself in the middle of an FBI operation to take down a powerful crime boss.

Duster leaned into the period setting, feeling like the kind of gritty and fun series that walked right out of the 1970s. Holloway made for a charming and cool lead who would have been fun to follow on plenty more nostalgic criminal adventures. Unfortunately, the show only got to briefly show its great promise before HBO canceled it in its first season.

3. Common Side Effects

It can be hard for a new animated series to stand out among the high-profile live-action shows, but Common Side Effects is something special worth seeking out. The Adult Swim comedy follows two friends who discover a mushroom that can seemingly treat all illnesses on the planet. However, the discovery is followed by the revelation that there are plenty of powerful people who don't want this out in the world.

The ambitious premise makes Common Side Effects an exciting story that never takes itself too seriously. It is filled with irreverent, random, and absurd humor that will have audiences laughing out loud. It is an off-beat treat that is proudly different from most anything else on television.

4. Overcompensating

As there are too many college campus comedies to name, Overcompensating might have been dismissed by a lot of people of being more of the same. The Prime Video series follows two young freshmen at university as they struggle with fitting in and finding themselves at college. The premise might indeed sound familiar, but Overcompensating manages to elevate the genre.

There is a surprising amount of sweetness in Overcompensating's first season as these flawed, dysfunctional, and lovable characters weave through the social chaos of college. It also has fun breaking down the typical college comedy characters and making them more complex. On top of it all, Overcompensating also manages to be one of the funniest shows of the year.

5. Murderbot

Grand sci-fi shows with big mystery premises have been on the rise recently, with shows like Silo and Severance finding a lot of success. However, one of the best sci-fi shows on right now is unfairly getting overlooked. Murderbot is based on the acclaimed novel series by Martha Wells and stars Alexander Skarsgård as a robot security unit who hacks his own system, giving him more free will.

The series is a slick and stylish sci-fi show, but the best part is the witty sense of humor it has.

Skarsgård is hilarious with his deadpan delivery as this robot begins to weigh his missions to protect humanity. Its mix of comedy, action, and charm makes it a unique sci-fi series that should not be missed.