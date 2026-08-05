Well, it’s time to break out your biscuits and sport those Richmond jerseys, because Ted Lasso season 4 has officially arrived on Apple TV! It feels like ages ago that it was even announced that season 4 was happening, and this time it's focusing on a women’s team. And now, we’re here, and I can’t tell you how excited I am.

But after that interesting first episode, there are plenty of questions I have for the upcoming season that I need answered—and hopefully within the next few episodes, because I’m already eager to know more!

Ted Lasso season 4 - Credit: Apple TV | Credit: Apple TV

Why did Ted decide to work at a grocery store?

In the first episode, it’s said that Ted (Jason Sudeikis) works at the grocery store part-time and uses the discount full-time, which, yeah, is understandable with the price of groceries in this world. But a grocery store? Really?

At the end of the third season of Ted Lasso, we know that ultimately Ted returns home to be closer to his family and coach his son in soccer. But we know now that he stopped coaching and instead coaches from afar. But now he works in a grocery store, of all things?

Granted, Ted does have a very specific skill set, and if he didn’t want to coach, he could have taken on another job in sports now that he had Richmond under his belt. For some reason, this is the job he took. The show never really gave us an explicit explanation of whether Ted got any money from A.F.C. Richmond after he left, so how on earth is he able to afford that little house? Because I can assure you it’s not from just being in a grocery store.

Maybe he saved money while he was at Richmond, but I'm still very interested in how this happened.

Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+. | Apple TV+.

What happened to put a split between Roy and Keeley?

At the end of season 3, we already really know that Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) were in a weird place. They made up, but they weren’t really together anymore, and now, in the season 4 premiere, Keeley says they’re “really good friends,” while Ted asks if Roy sees it that way. And she doesn’t answer.

That makes me really curious. Granted, they did have a lot of trouble back then, but after three years, you think they might have gotten back together. I’m curious to see what their timeframe has been like.

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV. | Apple TV+

How long have Rebecca and her boyfriend been together?

We also know from season 3 that Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) found a partnership with a Dutch pilot who happened to have a daughter. In season 4, we see they’re still together, but mainly through Zoom and “distance,” as Rebecca said.

I don’t really feel very connected to this, and I think that’s what the show is trying to lean into. I don’t think they’ve really been together for as long as the show has been off-air, because if so, it feels like they would have made a bigger step to be closer to each other.

That being said, it also raises the question of whether she'll find love in general, because I don’t want her to break up with someone and be sad again.

Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 1 -- Courtesy of Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Will we see Nate again at all?

A little easter egg I saw in the premiere, when Ted was looking at all of his Richmond memorabilia, is that Nate (Nick Mohammed) actually signed a picture and thanked him for everything Ted has done. I’m presuming that Ted got that at some point between seasons 3 and 4.

At the end of season 3, we know that he returned to Richmond under Coach Beard and Roy, but there’s been no confirmation of whether we’ll see him again in season 4, especially if Lasso is going back to London. Will we see him again?

Ted Lasso season 4 - Credit: Apple TV | Credit: Apple TV

Will Trent Crimm be a part of season 4 at all?

Something else I saw in that little moment of memorabilia is that Lasso kept a newspaper article from Trent Crimm (James Lance) about Jamie Tartt leaving Richmond. We already know that Phil Dunster will not be in season 4 of the show since the series is focusing on a women’s team.

But that doesn’t mean Crimm couldn’t return. He may not be an official sports journalist for The Independent anymore, but he still wrote a whole book dedicated to Richmond, and if Lasso returns to take care of the women’s team, he could return to cover that.

Granted, the character isn’t confirmed just yet, but a cameo would be nice!

Ted Lasso airs new episodes weekly on Apple TV, so be sure to check them out when you can! It’ll be a fun few months.