5 things to remember before Ted Lasso season 4

If you’re like me, you’ve been anxiously awaiting the return of Ted Lasso season 4, and now that we have a premiere date with its new trailer, there is so much to look forward to. That being said, it’s been a bit since the last season – like, three full years.

Because it’s been so long, I think it’s fitting to have a little bit of a refresher for all of us Richmond fans to dive into. So here are five things you should remember as a refresher before August 5th rolls around.

Courtesy: Apple TV+ | Apple TV+

Ted moved back to Kansas

I know that we all wanted Ted (Jason Sudeikis) to stay in Richmond for the rest of his days and continue to coach the team into the success they became, but at the end of season 3, in “So Long, Farewell,” Ted decides to head back home at the end of his contract.

It wasn’t for any lack of love for the team, as we clearly see he cares deeply about everyone there. But the real reason is that he wanted to be a more present father to Henry, and in doing so, he had to head back home. Ted honestly had a lot of growth over the course of the three seasons, so it was amazing to see him face his past.

However, with the new trailer, it seems Ted is coming back to Richmond, so we’ll see what happened there.

Brendan Hunt in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+. | Apple TV+

Beard stayed in England for football and his girlfriend

Another big thing to remember is that Beard (Brendan Hunt) did not go back with Ted. In fact, he stayed behind in Richmond not only to co-coach A.F.C. Richmond but also to marry his girlfriend, Jane.

It was a shame to see this ride-or-die pairing split up, but in all honesty, I think it was what was needed at the time. It makes me interested to see how their relationship will have evolved in season 4.

Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+. | Apple TV+

Rebecca is in a relationship

While in Amsterdam in season 3, episode 6, “Sunflowers,” Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) had a fun night with a Dutch pilot on his houseboat. What we thought was going to be a one-night stand actually turned out to be a much bigger thing because he (and his little girl) made an appearance in the season 3 finale.

From the trailer, we see that he is still very much in the picture, so they’re in a relationship now. After all the trouble and pain that Rebecca went through with Rupert, it’s amazing to see her in such a healthy place now.

Episode 2. Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed in “Ted Lasso,” premiering July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. | Apple TV+

Nate is back at Richmond

I know that for a bit we all hated Nate after what he did to Richmond, but at the end of season 3, Ted forgives Nate for everything that he had done and invited him to work back at the club. The team actually used a play that Nate created in the finale and won the game, leading to a second-place finish in the league.

He works as an assistant kit manager now at Richmond; at least that is the last update we have. Nick Mohammed hasn’t been officially confirmed in the returning cast, but he has teased that he might have an appearance in Season 4, via an interview with Deadline in January 2025. However, nothing is confirmed.

Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+. | Apple TV+.

Roy and Keeley are TBD

Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) were my Roman Empire back in 2023 – honestly, they were a huge reason why I believe this was one of the best sports shows – but at the end of season 3, they were…kind of up in the air in terms of romance.

So much had happened. Roy became the head coach of Richmond at the end of season 3, while Keeley had her own P.R. firm that Rebecca funded by the end. They also had a breakup, made up (in bed), and now they’re just kind of in…limbo. There was also the chance of Keeley potentially exploring something with former boyfriend Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), which made things even more unsure.

Both are in season 4 and seen in the trailer, so we’ll have to let this play out.

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV. | Apple TV

Both Keeley and Rebecca worked on the women’s team

The last thing to remember is that this women’s team didn’t come out of nowhere. Keeley actually proposed the idea to Rebecca at the end of season 3 in the finale. This has been a long time coming.

Truthfully, this makes sense, as there has been a huge increase in popularity for women’s sports, especially in soccer (football). It makes sense to invest in a women’s team. While this does mean we most likely won’t be seeing any of the former players from the men’s team, it’s still exciting to meet new people.

Ted Lasso premieres its fourth season on August 5 on Apple TV+. And in the meantime, you can check out these other great sports shows while you wait.