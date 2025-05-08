5 characters who probably won't make it out of Squid Game season 3 alive

Squid Game season 3 is almost here, coming our way June 27, 2025. It really isn't much longer now until the final season premieres on Netflix! I'm so excited, but also so nervous about what's to come. Of course with the nature of the show, we expect death and to lose fan-favorite characters. Though because we've sat with the new ones from season 2 much longer, I feel like their potential loss is going to hit even harder.

Let's be real, I don't know if anyone will actually survive, including Player 456, by the end of it all. I feel like he kind of will, unless the creative team wants to give him a sort of hero's death I guess. But if I had to choose, these five characters are the ones who most likely are not making it out:

Yong-sik (Player 007)

Jun-hee (Player 222)

Jeong-dae (Player 100)

Seon-nyeo (Player 044)

Min-su (Player 125)

Squid Game S3 (L to R) Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

Characters in danger in Squid Game season 3

Let's start with Yong-sik (Player 007), who is in the games with his mom. The whole reason she's there is because of him and the debts he owes. The two were surprised at seeing each other in the game, but have continued on together. I think if it comes down to it and one of their lives is at stake, the Yong-sik is going to protect his mother and take the shot of death instead.

That could be him offering himself up instead if that's possible depending on what kind of chaos is going on in a particular round, or jumping in front of her or something during a game. I think that would be the way for him to go. He's blaming himself for his mom being in the game. And after in Mingle he let her hand go and thought he'd lose her and the added guilt of all that, it kind of feels like foreshadowing that he's going to sacrifice himself to save her life.

Squid Game S3 Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

There's also I think the one that's breaking my heart the most, and that's the possibility of losing Jun-hee (Player 222). I mean, it's possible the series is trying to throw us off with that gut-wrenching teaser trailer, featuring her at the end shot, and then a baby crying. The show is trying to hint that her baby is going to be born in the games. Now that's probably a twist those disgusting VIPs would enjoy. But everything is kind of hinting that she's going to be in danger and may not make it out.

Next up we've got Jeong-dae (Player 100) on here because no offense, he's just pissing me off. And like bully Deok-su (Player 101) in season 1, this guy kind of should get what's coming for him. Especially with how hard he's pushed to keep the games going and rallying many others to his side. I wouldn't be sad to see him go. Hopefully, his time is nearing. Sorry not sorry.

L: Min-su (Player 125), R: Seon-nyeo (Player 044), Courtesy: Netflix

The other two I think won't make it to the end are Min-su (Player 125) and Seon-nyeo (Player 044). So far, they've made it this far more due to luck rather than actual skill. As the games advance and the numbers dwindle, I don't think they're going to be able to last much longer. You do need luck on your side with these games, but it's also about survival of the fittest. And these two are not it.

So that leaves Gi-hun (Player 456), Yong-sik's mother Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee's baby daddy Myung-gi (Player 333), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Dae-ho (Player 388), and Nam-gyu (Player 124) who was teamed with Thanos. Nobody is safe, but I think they have a chance of making it out.

Squid Game S3 Lee Byung-hun as Frontman in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

But just because you're not in the game, that doesn't mean there isn't any danger to you. There's still No-eul (Pink Guard 011), Detective Hwang Jun-ho, and even the Front Man himself. Any of them can still lose their lives too.

It seems like the detective is going to get closer to finding the island, and perhaps he'll somehow have the courage to kill his own brother and get rid of the Front Man. It also seems like No-eul is able to sneak out based on the teaser, so perhaps that will also put her in danger. There's so much to think about!

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.