The games must heartbreakingly go on in Squid Game season 3 teaser released by Netflix

The games must go on, no matter what. That's made very clear in the new Squid Game season 3 teaser trailer! Even though there was a sort of revolution going on by the end of the second season, and many parts of the arena are destroyed, that doesn't mean there's going to be a pause in the games. After all, the VIPs need to stay happy and see this through. Ugh.

Ahead of the Friday, June 27, 2025 release date for Squid Game season 3, Netflix shared the first-look footage, other than that season 2 post-credits scene, for us to feast our eyes on. I mean, I was already nervous and excited about the final season of the survival drama. And now both of those have reached another level. Before we get into it, check out the video for yourself below!

A look at a new game to come in Squid Game season 3

There's actually quite to unpack here. I love how dramatic the Front Man is as he has the Pink Guards bring Gi-hun, aka Player 456, back to the dormitory in a coffin after the loss of Jung-bae (Player 390). Huge eye roll. Gi-hun has suffered a great loss with Jung-bae's death. Though according to the Squid Game season 3 synopsis, he will continue "with his goal to put an end to the game." So he's using that pain to continue on. But how is he going to do that now?

Other than a new version of Red Light, Green Light that was teased in that post-credits scene, the only other game we now know of is this giant gum ball machine one with red and blue colored balls, which is featured heavily in the teaser. I wonder if this is the next game perhaps?

Squid Game S3 (L to R) Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

It divides all the players still left in the game into two teams, with mother and son heartbreakingly on opposite teams. Will both Geum-ja (Player 149) and her son Yong-sik (Player 007) make it out alive? Or will one of them lose the other? Gah! I'm also so nervous for the heavily pregnant Jun-hee (Player 222). Um, is she about to give birth!? There was a baby's cry, and I am just so anxious for her and that baby right now.

It's also time for the VIPs to come and enjoy the show. These people are ridiculous. I find it interesting that this time, there's women who are a part of that elite group as well. In season 1, it was all just men. I hope some sort of justice is coming their way too.

Squid Game S3 Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

By the end of season 2, we also weren't sure if No-eul (Pink Guard 011) had made it out alive during the fight. Though it's clear not only has she, but it looks like she's trying to escape. Perhaps her conscience has caught up with her. She and the Masked Officer are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to the organ harvesting operation. Could she and the detective cross paths and maybe try to stop the games from the outside?

Finally is everyone's favorite detective, Hwang Jun-ho. His life is on the line as it was revealed that Captain Park may be a traitor and could be working for the Front Man and Squid Games. Will he be able to take the games down and confront his brother? Or will the captain lead him into a trap, which is what the Front Man wants, to get rid of Jun-ho once and for all? I mean, the Front Man had no issue shooting his brother. So...

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.