As soon as Big Little Lies came out, we were hit with the brilliance in the writing. The series brought us all on a marvelous journey, as we watched the murder mystery slowly revealed. We had no idea who the murder victim was at first, but we got clues as the past storyline was unraveled.

While there are talks of a third season happening, nothing has been set in stone just yet. With that, there’s a wait for more, and that means finding other shows that capture us in the same way. There are some shows on this list that have been out for some time, and there are some that have just started and you need to go give a chance right now. Here's 5 dramatic shows like Big Little Lies to watch if you love the series.

GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY -- "Companion Planting" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Aja Naomi King as Catherine, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Ben Rappaport as Brett -- (Photo by: Mark Hill/NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Let’s start with the newest series out. Grosse Pointe Garden Society is the NBC freshman series that has a similar form of storytelling. We don’t know who the murder victim is, but we do know who did it. The story is told through two timelines: the present day, and six months later when the murder happens.

We get to see real characters, as they struggle with infidelity, co-parenting, criminal charges, murdered dogs, and much more. There are constant characters under suspicion as the murder victim, but it’s going to take time to be revealed.

The series is just four episodes in right now, with all those episodes available on Peacock. After that, watch the show live on NBC on Sundays (moving to Fridays on April 4) to make it clear that we need more like this. You can also stream new episodes on Peacock the next day they air.

The White Lotus season 2. Image courtesy HBO

The White Lotus

How about a series that has been around for a while and is also critically acclaimed. Like Big Little Lies, The White Lotus was set to be a limited series. Then it gained success, and there was a clear way to turn the series into an anthology. Now we have three seasons full of twists and turns, and we know it won’t stop there!

Also like Big Little Lies, we start with a body (or more) showing up. We have no idea who has died, and in this case, we also don’t know who did the killing. It sets us on a journey to see how despicable people can be, and just how much people will do to cover up who they really are. You can stream The White Lotus on Max.

The Last Thing He Told Me -- Courtesy of Apple

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner leads The Last Thing He Told Me, a story about a woman finding out the truth about her husband’s past. Through it all, she and her stepdaughter need to figure out a bond of their own while searching for answers and the truth. What happened to Owen Michaels, and why are the authorities looking for him? How exactly did he leave his wife and daughter with a bunch of cash?

The series takes us on some wild twists and turns, but it’s more than just the mystery. Theshow is one about trust and forging relationships in times of darkness. There is a second season confirmed, but there are no release windows confirmed yet. The Last Thing He Told Me is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Miranda's Victim" | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

Revenge

Do you need something with twists and turns you didn’t initially see? The ABC series Revenge is a must-watch, and there are four seasons to work your way through. Emily VanCamp stars as Emily Thorne, who lived in the Hamptons with her dad until a conspiracy tore them apart. When her father was arrested for treason and convicted, Emily found herself alone. However, her father didn’t do it, and it took years of planning for Emily to get her revenge against the people who caused his arrest and his eventual murder.

Emily moves back to her childhood home, but she doesn’t let anyone know who she really is. Victoria Grayson knows that Emily is hiding something, and she will stop at nothing to prevent any of her family falling for Emily’s tricks. Who will come out on top, and will Emily get full revenge? Revenge is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Undoing

Nicole Kidman slays it in Big Little Lies, so you’ll want to check out another series that she did. The Undoing is the last pick on this list, and it brings a more modern look to the “whodunit” storyline. We know who the victim is in this, but there are a lot of mysteries around said victim.

Kidman plays Grace, a psychologist who meets a woman named Elena. When Elena is found dead and her husband is missing, Grace starts to fear the worst. Is her husband guilty of murder, was he having an affair, and what’s happened to him? There are plenty of questions about how much you really know someone in your life. The Undoing is available to stream on Max.