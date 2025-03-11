Nicole Kidman says she would star in The White Lotus, and now we need this to happen

An A-list Oscar winner wants to check into The White Lotus and HBO needs to make this happen! Currently in its third season, The White Lotus has become one of the hottest shows on TV. The dark comedy changes up its cast every season to tell a different tale of some wealthy folks at a fancy island resort who are soon pulled into murder and other bizarre events.

The show has won huge critical acclaim and big ratings thanks to the high-powered cast and the way each season unfolds the key mystery. Its accolades include Emmy Awards for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Jennifer Coolidge winning an Emmy for her turn. It’s also earned a couple of Emmys for creator/writer/director Mike White.

Season 3 is currently airing with a great cast, including Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and more. The drama has already been renewed for a season 4, and a huge name has thrown her hat into the ring for it!

TIME Women Of The Year Gala - Arrivals | Monica Schipper/GettyImages

Speaking to IndieWire at the 2025 SXSW film festival, Nicole Kidman was promoting her new film Holland, which premieres March 27 on Prime Video. She plays a woman suspecting her husband is having an affair and enlists a neighbor to find out the truth, only to discover shocking secrets of her community.

When asked about if she’d heard of The White Lotus, Kidman revealed not only did she, but she would be happy to join the show! Kidman’s words are already firing up fans, and the idea of her joining this hit series is a natural fit. Here's what she told the outlet:

“I don’t think I’ve ever been asked. I’m a massive fan of Mike White, so I would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love The White Lotus.”

TIME Women Of The Year Leadership Forum | Stefanie Keenan/GettyImages

Why we need Nicole Kidman in The White Lotus

Since her breakout in 1990’s Days of Thunder, Nicole Kidman has built up her standing as one of the most notable actresses of her generation. There’s seemingly no role Kidman won’t take on and still marvelous in her roles.

Her litany of hits is amazing: To Die For, Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Moulin Rouge, The Others, The Hours, Paddington, Aquaman, the list goes on. She’s a five-time Oscar nominee and won Best Actress for The Hours. Even better is Kidman has been rising up in recent years with roles such as 2024’s acclaimed Babygirl, which earned her numerous film circle nominations, including a Golden Globe.

Kidman has also made her mark on television, especially HBO’s hit Big Little Lies, which won her an Emmy award. She also starred in Nine Perfect Strangers, a Hulu series that bore more than a few similarities to Lotus. She also starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, which focused on a rich family with plenty of secrets.

In short, Kidman has already handled shows just like The White Lotus, so she might as well just go ahead and do the actual series. Any role on the show would fit her - a health guru, a cold businesswoman, a housewife trying to see new adventures and romance, some sort of investigator. It doesn’t really matter. Kidman’s charisma and talent explode in any role she plays, and putting her into Mike White’s crazy world is a perfect fit.

It just seems such a natural turn as Kidman loves the show, has proven she can handle such dramatic mystery series' and wants to do it. So HBO and White should start crafting a role for her and make The White Lotus even better with Kidman’s presence!

The White Lotus season 3 airs Sundays on HBO and Max.