5 Hollywood-set shows like Wonder Man

Wonder Man is the latest MCU television series, but it also falls into a very specific genre outside of superhero stories. Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, an aspiring actor hiding his superpowers from the world while also seeking to land his big break in a high-profile superhero movie. Indeed, the superhero aspects of the show take a backseat to the Hollywood story.

Show business certainly makes for an interesting setting for shows, and there have been some great examples of series that explore this world. Whether focusing on actors or the overall movie industry, these hit shows have a lot of fun exposing the mayhem and eccentricities of the business. From hilarious comedies to darker stories, these Hollywood-set stories are perfect for fans once they finish Wonder Man.

The Studio

The latest show to explore the movie business, The Studio has already become one of the best of the genre. Seth Rogen co-created and stars in the series as Matt Remick, a new head of a major Hollywood studio who wants to share his love of movies with the world but continually finds that mission conflicting with the corporate expectations.

The Studio was one of the funniest comedies of the last year, and it absolutely nails the modern struggles of moviemaking. Like Wonder Man, it addresses the attempts to combine popcorn entertainment with something that is deeper and worthwhile. It is also backed by celebrities appearing as themselves, with Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, and Zoë Kravitz all having memorable cameos.

Entourage

While Wonder Man takes a look at an actor who is struggling to find his big break, Entourage took fans on a journey alongside a young actor who is becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The HBO series follows Vincent Chase, a hot young star who navigates the celebrity world alongside his loyal and fun-loving childhood friends.

The show was more about the wish-fulfillment fun of life as a superstar than a look at the real Hollywood machine. However, there was a lot of insider fun to be had, and like Wonder Man, there is even a storyline about a superhero movie, with the fictional version of Aquaman directed by James Cameron.

Barry

While Wonder Man is a story about an actor, the character of Simon Williams and his struggles outside his profession make him much more interesting. Such is the case with the acclaimed HBO series Barry. Bill Hader stars in the dark comedy as a hitman who decides to seek a new life as an actor.

Barry Berkman is a much darker character than Simon Williams, often being quite difficult to root for. However, there is an interesting connection between these two actors entering a world of pretend while also hiding huge aspects of their real lives. Even with its crime story, Barry also features some hilarious and insightful commentary on the modern movie and television world.

Extras

While Simon Williams' rise to fame happens quite quickly in the first season of Wonder Man, there is a lot of interesting insight into the lives of struggling actors. Another show that hilariously touched on this was the Ricky Gervais sitcom Extras. Gervais stars as an aspiring actor who is continuously subjected to humiliation as an extra on projects.

Once again, it is a show that is elevated by rich and compelling characters, but it is also a hilarious behind-the-scenes comedy. Gervais was also able to recruit a lot of famous people to have fun poking fun at their celebrity image, including Patrick Stewart, Ben Stiller, and Daniel Radcliffe.

BoJack Horseman

The Netflix comedy series BoJack Horseman is set in a world where anthropomorphic animals and humans coexist, and follows a horse who was a former sitcom star. While that premise sets it up to be a silly animated comedy, BoJack Horseman is also the darkest series on this list.

While filled with humor, it is also a very deep and thoughtful exploration of depression, self-destruction, and redemption. Like Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man, BoJack is someone looking for a way back in the business after a dark past. However, it is also a biting satire of Hollywood and the celebrity world.