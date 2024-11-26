5 Hulu shows we can't wait to see coming in 2025
By Wade Wainio
Hulu’s lineup for 2025 promises an exciting mix of brand-new shows that span various genres, from sci-fi thrillers to gripping dramas. These fresh entries highlight Hulu’s dedication to delivering bold storytelling and unique perspectives, making the platform a hub for innovation. It also appears to be a big year for Korean series, at least on Hulu.
Here are five of the most highly anticipated brand-new series set to debut next year.
1. Alien: Earth
Written and directed by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth reimagines the iconic franchise by bringing Xenomorphs to our planet. Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo), the show centers on a mysterious spacecraft crash and humanity’s fight for survival against the terror it unleashes. With a talented cast and cinematic visuals, Alien: Earth promises to be a chilling exploration of the franchise’s classic themes. It stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav. (Release: Exact date unknown, but slated for summer 2025).
2. Paradise
Premiering January 28, 2025, this political thriller stars Sterling K. Brown as a secret service agent caught in a web of intrigue following the assassination of the U.S. president. Created by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), Paradise promises emotional depth and high-stakes drama that also stars James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.
3. The Kollective
This new thriller introduces a secret organization that manipulates global systems of power. The series unravels the Kollective’s dark motives through multiple perspectives, blending intense drama with mystery. Expect thought-provoking commentary on control and influence. (Release: TBD 2025).
The Kollective is slated to star Natascha McElhone, Celine Buckens, Felix Mayr, Gregg Sulkin, Grégory Montel. Hulu's The Kollective sounds like a politically tinged thriller.
4. Tempest
Tempest, a Korean spy drama, is expected to premiere on Hulu in the United States in 2025 (TBD). The show will be available to stream on Disney+ in other countries. Tempest is about a diplomat named Seo Munju (Gianna Jun) and will feature political intrigue, conspiracies, assassinations, and spies. The show has a star-studded cast, including Brooke Smith, Tom Lenk, and Spencer Garrett. Chung Seokyung is the writer of Tempest. The series promises to be a compelling spy drama.
5. Low Life
According to Deadline, Low Life is another Korean venture that promises to be unique: "Set in 1970s Korea, the story follows a fisherman as he discovers a treasure lost for generations at the bottom of the ocean. Taking a small part of it home for himself, word soon begins to spread about the vast fortune waiting to be claimed by those brave enough to risk the depths." The series is directed by Kang Yunsung.
Hulu’s fresh slate for 2025 demonstrates a commitment to creativity and diversity, making it a year full of must-watch premieres. Whether you love gripping thrillers, sci-fi adventures, or dystopian sagas, there’s something new to explore.