The holiday season is a time for reflection, warmth, and togetherness. Or at least that’s the message most Christmas specials aim to deliver. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 6 episodes 13 and 14, "A Very Sunny Christmas," featured a chaotic holiday special that turns those expectations on their head.

In true Sunny fashion, the episode offers a satirical and absurd take on holiday lessons, presenting twisted morals that are anything but traditional. Through the gang’s selfish antics, hilariously dysfunctional relationships, and warped holiday traditions, the episode subtly critiques societal norms while offering a cynical take on the themes of Christmas.

Since it is a time for reflection, we're thinking back on the iconic episode, which first aired in December 2010 on FX, and now streaming on Hulu. Here are five surprising lessons viewers might glean from this unconventional Christmas tale.

Materialism doesn’t equal happiness

The gang’s fixation on presents and self-serving holiday traditions highlights how materialism often overshadows the true meaning of Christmas. For instance, Mac’s fond childhood memories of Christmas are shattered when he discovers that his family’s "tradition" involved stealing gifts from their neighbors.

The revelation underscores how warped and hollow materialism can be, especially when it’s rooted in selfishness or greed. This critique of holiday consumerism invites viewers to reconsider their own focus on gifts over genuine connection. After all, how much do you want to be like the characters in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Facing the past can be painful but eye-opening

The episode forces both Charlie and Mac to confront harsh truths about their families. Charlie learns the unsettling reality of his mother’s behavior (and takes it way too hard), while Mac realizes his family’s holiday traditions weren’t as honorable as he once believed.

These moments, though absurd, hint at the importance of self-reflection and coming to terms with one’s past, even when it’s far from perfect. The episode humorously encourages viewers to reconcile with their histories in order to move forward. That being said, don't let Charlie reconcile with his past if Santa Claus is in the room (if you know, you know).

Revenge and petty behavior are empty pursuits

Dennis and Dee’s plan to teach Frank a lesson about his greed serves as a prime example of how revenge and pettiness often fail to deliver satisfaction. Their elaborate scheme spirals out of control, leaving them worse off than before.

"A Very Sunny Christmas" humorously underscores the futility of getting even and suggests that such behavior rarely leads to personal growth or fulfillment. Frank, of course, remains unapologetically corrupt, a reminder that sometimes people just don’t change. Even if that does entail crawling out of couches naked.

Traditions should be reexamined

The episode critiques the idea of blindly following family traditions. The gang’s cherished holiday customs, from stealing to absurd gift exchanges, are revealed to be anything but wholesome. By exposing the flaws in these traditions, the show subtly invites viewers to evaluate their own family practices. Not all traditions are worth preserving, especially if they harm others or stem from unethical origins.

The spirit of Christmas is about togetherness (even if dysfunctional)

Even if we're not as bad as the gang, it's still true no one is perfect. If It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has any unifying message, that is probably it. Still, despite the chaos, the gang ultimately finds a way to come together in their own crude version of holiday cheer. While their togetherness is far from idyllic, it reflects a deeper truth - the holidays are ultimately about human connection and shared experiences. Even in their dysfunction, the gang finds comfort in each other’s company which is a satirical nod to the idea that no family is perfect, but being together is what counts.

Patrick McElhenney/FX

While these lessons are coated in layers of cynicism and absurdity, they reflect It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s broader satirical take on societal norms and values. “A Very Sunny Christmas” manages to make viewers laugh while holding up a twisted mirror to reality, poking fun at some of the hypocrisies and contradictions that may come during the holiday season.

In the end, Sunny reminds us that Christmas isn’t always about perfection, it’s about navigating the chaos, embracing our flaws, and finding connection in the most unexpected ways. This is such a classic episode that Ray Flook from Bleeding Cool suggested it should be given the 24-hour marathon treatment on FX offered to other Christmas classics. And we have to agree!

Would a 24-hour marathon be too much? Maybe...but seeing Frank crawl out of that couch and Charlie's vampiric attack on Santa Claus are about as memorable as any other holiday adventure! As we wait a while for season 17, coming sometime in 2025, there are always bizarre episodes like this we can revisit. Right?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is streaming on Hulu.