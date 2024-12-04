There's a surprising (but welcoming) update about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, fans. We're inching closer and closer to getting season 17 on our screens. Thanks to co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, we have a very encouraging update that moves us one step closer to the release date.
Per Screen Rant, McElhenney shared that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on FX has now finished filming! Isn't that amazing news? We've been waiting a while now since season 16 came to an end with the finale in July 2023. Now we're desperate for some new episodes. Though honestly, that was pretty quick as filming just started in October 2024. That's what great about sitcoms. They're quicker to shoot than dramas!
It does make sense that there's been a gap between seasons 16 and 17. A few days before the finale, the actors strike in Hollywood took effect. And before that in May, there was the writers strike that was still going on. Then the actors strike ended in November 2023, with the writers strike concluding a month before that.
Yes, it's now been more than a year. But many productions took a really long time to get back on their feet and to start running on schedule once again. Plus, the cast has been really busy with other projects. And we certainly can't fault them for that! Just look at how popular and successful Kaitlin Olson's High Potential series is going on ABC. As fans, we love to see that.
The good news is that It's Always Sunny is a comedy series, so it shouldn't take long in terms of post-production. Now the question is when FX is going to decide to share it with the world. No exact release date or episode count have been revealed yet. Hopefully we can get an early spring release that's close-ish to the Abbott Elementary crossover episode?
That's right! If you're a fan of the show, you've probably heard that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary are doing an exciting and highly-anticipated crossover episode (I called it!). Technically, there's actually going to be two. The first one will see the gang at the Abbott school on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 on ABC. Then at some point in season 17, the group of teachers and staff will make their way to Paddy's Pub.
I'm literally on pins and needles about this, you guys! It's going to be so good. The writers and creators for both of these shows are so good and talented. And I'm a fan of the two. So it's definitely a sweet treat. Hopefully FX won't make us wait too long for the new season of It's Always Sunny and we'll have an update soon.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on FX.