The first teaser of the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny crossover has us as excited as schoolchildren!

I don’t know about you guys, but ever since the Abbott Elementary / It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover was made official, I have literally been like a schoolchild and getting excited about any little detail that’s being shared about it. And it’s crazy to think that the first part of the crossover really isn’t that far away!

The special event premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024 when Abbott Elementary season 4 returns on ABC. This is when we’ll see Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank pay the school and our favorite group of teachers a visit. We’ve seen a behind the scenes photo of everyone together so far. And now, Abbott actress and creator Quinta Brunson and Sunny’s guy in charge Rob McElhenney have shared a fun teaser on Instagram to get us ready for class to be in session with the gang. Check it out below!

It’s a guest sign in sheet to enter the Abbott school, with the premiere date of the episode as the date of entry. Then each of the characters have to sign in of course, and all their reasons to visit are sarcastic and vague just like them. Each response truly captures the vibe of the character, I love to see it! Even as far as Charlie’s illiteracy thrown in there. He can’t even spell his own name correctly. Poor guy.

We see their guest passes and funny photos as well. And then we hear Mr. Johnson’s signature “this is trash” line as he sweeps the guest passes away. Honestly, I don’t even know how they’re allowed to enter at school at this point. I just can’t wait to see what happens!

This is only part one of the crossover event. When It's Always Sunny comes back sometime in 2025 (filming is finished so hopefully early next year), Janine, Gregory, Melissa, and the rest of the Abbott characters will also pay Paddy’s Pub a visitj. Part two will air as an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on FX.

Screenshot, @robmcelhenney Instagram

The more mature sitcom shouldn’t need too much time in post-production. The episode count for the new season hasn’t been shared yet. Though over the years with the actors’ busy schedules, the seasons have been shorter. I think because of the crossover, they shouldn’t wait too long to put part two out.

Even if they air that alone before the rest of the season, that wouldn't be a bad idea. You want to keep the momentum going and not have a large gap between the two. So fingers crossed that will be the case. It's been said that the crossover could be be the season premiere of the FX series. Though that hasn't been officially confirmed.

I also wonder if part one on the Abbott Elementary episode is going to end on a cliffhanger and we have to see what happens next in part two on Sunny. There's still so much mystery surrounding the special. This is just so exciting, you guys. Let the countdown begin!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we update you on the crossover with Abbott Elementary on ABC and season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FX. Both shows are streaming on Hulu.