5 most surprising Emmy nominations of 2026

The award season approaches, and the emotions are running high. The Emmys are among television’s most auspicious honors and celebrations, and they have recently announced the names of the lucky stars who have earned a nod for TV’s shiniest trophy. However, as always, there’s a long list of snubs and surprises that have become the talk of the town.

While we may feel a lot about The Bear and the Taylor Sheridan universe missing out on some major categories, there have been a few additions that have raised eyebrows, both in excitement and bewilderment. Of course, the entertainment gods have chosen to shower all their love upon HBO Max this year with The Pitt and Hacks leading the categories on all fronts. Naturally, it’s not possible for everyone to get a nod, but then there are those who did and didn’t that have truly surprised the audience.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things left out of major categories

Netflix’s crown jewel was not only a disappointment on streaming, but it also fell majorly behind in the award season. A show that has rarely missed out on the Outstanding Drama Series in the past has surprisingly been left out not just in that category but in all major nominations as well.

Having said that, the sci-fi show has been wholeheartedly recognized in the below-the-line categories from Outstanding Visual Effects to Sound Mixing. However, it seems that the letdown the viewers felt over season 5 has crawled its way into the award season.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Zendaya Euphoria season 3 episode 5. Eddy Chen/HBO

Zendaya nominated for best actress for Euphoria’s weakest outing

Zendaya’s streak of remaining at the top of her career continues with this season’s Emmy nomination. The actress got another nod for her performance as Rue in Sam Levinson’s Euphoria. Her 2026 nomination will make it a 3-on-3 affair for Zendaya, as she has managed to grab a place in the Outstanding Lead Actress category for every Euphoria season.

On the other hand, her nomination came as a surprise to many who thought Euphoria season 3’s underwhelming performance would have pushed the show to the back bench. What’s more, the star power that propelled Euphoria into the nominations was largely limited to Zendaya and Domingo, leaving the likes of Sweeney and Elordi behind.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Widow’s Bay lands 19 nods despite late entry

The horror genre has had a massive shift in the past decade. From dominating the box office to television, horror shows and movies have been absolutely smashing in all departments. However, the only notable show to break the barrier between the award season and the horror genre has been Widow’s Bay.

The horror comedy series jogged in late but managed to rack in a whopping 19 nominations. Everything about this quirky yet chaotic story has been daring and on the nose. From standing tall in best comedy series to competing in acting categories, Widow’s Bay has been an absolute force and delight this year.

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV

Your Friends and Neighbors grabbed a major category while snubbed from others

Apple TV’s Jon Hamm-led dark comedy surprisingly landed in a prestigious category despite it being the only one. Your Friends and Neighbors managed to make the cut into the Outstanding Drama category, but it has overwhelmingly tough competition. The series will be competing with the likes of Emmy royalty such as The Pitt (25 nominations), The Gilded Age, and others.

However, what’s surprising is the show’s solo nomination that came without any nods to acting or directorial performances. Despite featuring an ensemble cast and strong performances by Jon Hamm, Your Friends and Neighbors kept a low profile in the nominations round.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Finale”- Capping off a record-breaking season, the finale episode sees the five remaining couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. TUESDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, ELAINE HENDRIX

Dancing With the Stars waltzes back into nominations

A surprise reentry in the reality show department has the fans shocked, but in a good way. Long-standing reality TV show, Dancing With the Stars, returned to the scene with a surprising nomination in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category.

This will be the first time in a decade that the renowned TV show earned a nod for the said category, despite having ten trophies in the bag from previous editions. The nomination is for the show’s 34th edition, but what’s even more bewildering is the fact that The Amazing Race missed out this year, ending its long-running nomination streak.