5 new ABC shows you should stream on Disney+ and Hulu this month

It's a brand new year, and it's obviously a time for all of us to get organized and plan out what we want to do with the rest of 2025. That just so happens to include our TV shows! Before your watch lists get too overcrowded with the long list of new shows being released in January and each of the shows returning with new episodes, you have to learn what's streaming where.

Thankfully, you can always count on ABC's shows to become available to stream on Hulu the next day. And if you have the Disney+/Hulu bundle, then you can watch all of your small screen favorites on Disney+. Beginning in January 2025, so many shows return from holiday hiatus, including Abbott Elementary and High Potential, and even more make their season premieres.

We're sharing five ABC shows with new episodes ready to watch on Disney+ and Hulu right now that are definitely worth catching up on ASAP!

The Rookie

After sitting the bench in the fall during the start of the 2024-2025 television season, The Rookie finally returns. The Rookie season 7 premiered on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and new episodes air each Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu (and Disney+ with the Hulu bundle).

In the season 7 premiere, a pair of new rookies join John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the team as they continue to tracked escaped prison inmates after their escape. Over the years, The Rookie has increased in popularity with fans online, so season 7 should be a can't-miss season!

Will Trent

Like The Rookie, ABC's fellow crime drama Will Trent didn't make its premiere in the fall, but the series has been no stranger to midseason premieres. Will Trent season 3 debuted on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with the rest of the season also airing on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Hulu the next day.

The new season brought some changes to the series, as Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez joined the cast as a main cast member. The Golden Globe winner stars as Marion Alba, an assistant district attorney. Their dynamic is already off to an intriguing start, so make sure to catch up on Disney+/Hulu.

Abbott Elementary

If you're not already watching and obsessed with Abbott Elementary, then something has gone totally amiss. The Emmy Award-winning comedy series returned with the remainder of its fourth season on Wednesday, Jan. 8 after breaking for the holidays. New episodes hit Disney+/Hulu on Thursdays.

The first episode back of Abbott Elementary season 4 was of course the highly anticipated crossover episode with the FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The gang dropped by Abbott as volunteers, and the crossover will continue in It's Always Sunny season 17. If there's one episode of television you have to stream in January, it's this one!

High Potential

After a long wait since going on hiatus in November 2024, one of the best shows of 2024 is back! High Potential returned with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and new episodes will continue each Tuesday on ABC at 9 p.m. ET and on Hulu/Disney+ the next day.

Currently, High Potential has aired eight out of 13 episodes (as of Jan. 9), so there are only a few more episodes to go before the season finale. It's Always Sunny star Kaitlin Olson is beyond excellent as the lead of this charming ensemble procedural. Run, don't walk, to stream and catch up!

Shifting Gears

While each of the above shows aren't "new" in the since that they have just debuted in January 2025, they are each now releasing new episodes. However, ABC does have a new comedy on its roster as of January 2025, and it's one that should definitely be on your radar.

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings lead Shifting Gears, a sitcom about an estranged father and daughter who come back together when the single mother and her children need a place to live. The series led by two sitcom vets shows great promise and airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET ahead of Abbott Elementary. Add this one right to your watch list on Disney+/Hulu!