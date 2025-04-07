5 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (April 7-13)

It's another huge week for television fans, and while the same could be said for various weeks throughout 2025 so, this time it's actually unfathomably massive. There are five must-watch new shows making their premieres on Netflix and the other major streaming services, and of those five, four are the highly anticipated returns of fan-favorite, award-winning shows. The other? Oh, just a new series starring one of the most recognizable TV stars of the 21st century.

Now that The White Lotus season 3 has ended, 1923 season 2 has ended, and The Pitt season 1 preps for its end later this week, you will definitely be in the mark to fill some slots on your watch list. Plenty more shows are still hanging around with weekly new episodes, including Apple TV+'s The Studio and Paramount+'s MobLand, but this week, it's all about the comebacks that everyone will be talking about. This isn't the kind of TV week we get very often!

Wondering what to watch this week on streaming? We're sharing the five biggest, can't-miss new titles making their premieres and returns this week, beginning below with the bittersweet return of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale for its sixth and final season.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Exile” - June tries to settle in a new community. Serena seeks a sanctuary. Luke and Moira take a big risk. ELISABETH MOSS | (Disney/Steve Wilkie)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 begins on Hulu

It's been over two and a half years since The Handmaid's Tale dropped new episodes on Hulu. The fifth season premiered in September 2022 and completed its run that November. While those who don't watch the Emmy-winning show probably thought it had already ended, it's not over just yet. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 brings viewers aboard June's last act of rebellion against Gilead. The final season premieres on Tuesday, April 8 with three new episodes, with one episode released weekly until the series finale on May 27. You don't want to miss a second of the endgame!

Isa Rae in Black Mirror season 7, Hotel Reverie | Courtesy of Netflix

Black Mirror season 7 drops on Netflix

Like The Handmaid's Tale, fans of Black Mirror have been a waiting awhile for new episodes. The Netflix anthology series last released a new season in June 2023, and almost two years later, it's finally time to watch Black Mirror season 7. The new season makes its premiere on Thursday, April 10 and contains six new episodes. Black Mirror season 7 includes familiar faces like Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd, Cristin Milioti, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Will Poulter, Paul Giamatti, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. These stories will surely be more than worth the wait!

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks season 4 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery/Universal Television

Hacks season 4 brings the laughs on Max

Less than one year after the release of its Emmy-winning third season, Hacks season 4 has already primed its return on Thursday, April 10. That's right, one of the best comedy series on television returns this week with the first two episodes of its 10-episode fourth season — the longest season since the first. Hacks picks up in the midst of Ava's power move against Deborah, which included some light blackmail to score the head writer position on her new late night show. The frenemies will continue to lock horns in another hilarious season that's sure to pick up more Emmys.

Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV+ | Courtesy: Apple TV

Your Friends and Neighbors arrives on Apple TV+

If you have been needing some more Jon Hamm on your watch list after his memorable turns in The Morning Show and Landman, the Emmy winner is back with a leading role in Apple TV+'s new dark comedy-crime drama series Your Friends and Neighbors. Hamm plays Andrew Cooper, a newly divorced and unemployed hedge fund manager who begins stealing from his neighbors in order to keep up his luxury lifestyle. Shocking secrets come to light in the wake of his robberies, making for a must-watch season of TV when the first two episodes debut on Friday, April 11.

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in The Last of Us season 2 | Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO.

The Last of Us season 2 returns on HBO and Max

Ironically last but certainly not least, the two-year wait for The Last of Us season 2 has at long, long last come to an end. The hit HBO post-apocalyptic thriller returns on Sunday, April 13 with an adaptation of the second part of the video game of the same name. The new season welcomes a number of new characters and cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright, and so many more. Thankfully, with The White Lotus over, our Sundays won't be without an HBO show to obsess over and discuss!