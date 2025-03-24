The Handmaid's Tale final season will keep some things open-ended and here's why

The countdown to The Handmaid's Tale season 6, aka the final season, has officially started! April is near, and we absolutely can't wait to see how this part of the story ends. It's been a long, horrific, and traumatic one for June and most of the other characters. And let's face it, us fans too! It's definitely not an easy show to watch. But the dystopian series is so well done, it's worth it.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 with the first three episodes on Hulu, which will be followed by one new episode weekly until the finale on May 27. There's 10 episodes to wrap up the story. Well, it will in a way. Though this is the final season, that doesn't mean all the plot points will be tied up neatly. There's some that will stay open-ended, and there's a reason for it.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Devotion” - June struggles to save her loved ones. Commander Lawrence welcomes diplomats to New Bethlehem. Aunt Lydia searches for Janine. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ELISABETH MOSS

More story is coming up in spin-off series, The Testaments

In speaking with TVInsider, showrunner Yahlin Chang shared that these final episodes will "finally" see a "full-scale rebellion" and that the ending will be rewarding for long-time viewers and fans. But, we can expect some cliffhangers since there's the spin-off series, The Testaments, in the works. Check out what she told the news outlet below:

"There will be cliffhangers forThe Testaments, so it doesn’t conclude everything. So any fans that are left wanting more are going to get more inThe Testaments, which will be great for them. But it does conclude in some very satisfying ways many of the storylines, but not every single one.”

It's interesting to think about what will and won't come to a complete end as we go on this final journey with June. But I do think that after following her for six seasons, the writers will give us a good conclusion with her. Especially since as of now, there's no news that Elisabeth Moss and June's character will be in the spin-off. Plus being the main and central character for so long, we need a pay off here. It would truly be disappointing if we didn't get one.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Devotion” - June struggles to save her loved ones. Commander Lawrence welcomes diplomats to New Bethlehem. Aunt Lydia searches for Janine. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ANN DOWD

As for what might stay open-ended, I think it's going to have something to do with Gilead and Aunt Lydia. With this big rebellion coming up, hopefully that does mean that the handmaids, marthas, and others will be able to take Gilead down. But just because a regime collapses, that doesn't mean everything is great and perfect. It takes time to rebuild an economy and way of living, and perhaps that's what we'll see in The Testaments.

Also, just like The Handmaid's Tale, the sequel series has a book. So from that, we do know that it takes place in Gilead with new lead character Daisy (see details here) and Ann Dowd reprising her role as Aunt Lydia. There's lots of interesting and fun things to think about when it comes to the franchise! Let's just hope that the show we've been watching for years will have a satisfying ending. Though I do really think it will!

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 on Hulu.