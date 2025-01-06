5 shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Jan. 5-11)

It's the first full week of January, and that means that 2025 has officially started. Of course, the year has already begun to deliver some great television moments, including Netflix's new Harlan Coben miniseries Missing You and the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Still, the year — and the month of January — is only just getting started.

This week, our streaming slates are filled to the brim with the streamers' latest offerings, including the newest season of a hit reality competition series and the premiere of a medical drama, as well as a broadcast crossover event that will be the talk of the internet. You don't have to worry about not having anything to watch this week. There are so many options!

Let's get this list of recommendations for what to watch this week started with Netflix's next big limited series of 2025, the star-studded Western drama American Primeval.

AMERICAN PRIMEVAL. (L to R) Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell in Episode 101 of American Primeval | Cr. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX © 2023

American Primeval limited series arrives on Netflix

Although it won't be for every viewer, Netflix's new limited series American Primeval could be the first major new original release of the year for the streamer. The series comes from executive producer and director Peter Berg and stars Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Kim Coates, Jai Courtney, Shea Whigham, and Dane DeHaan. American Primeval centers on the fight for control of the American West and features six episodes full of action and violence. Don't miss the release on Thursday, Jan. 9

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - Volunteers - LISA ANN WALTER, CHRIS PERFETTI, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHARLIE DAY | (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Abbott Elementary meets It's Always Sunny on ABC/Hulu

This week, Abbott Elementary will be hosting some very exciting and famous Philadelphians. ABC's Emmy Award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary airs the highly anticipated It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode "Volunteers" on Wednesday, Jan. 8. In the episode, the Always Sunny gang visits Abbott to volunteer, and it's characteristically chaos. The crossover concludes in It's Always Sunny season 17 later this year, but you catch part 1 on ABC on Wednesday and on Disney+/Hulu the next day.

The Pitt - Robby finds Abbott on the edge of the roof. | (Warrick Page/MAX)

The Pitt medical drama premieres on Max

If you're a fan of medical drama procedurals such as Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Med, and most particularly ER, then you're going to want to set your reminders for The Pitt on Max. The series comes from ER executive producers John Wells and stars ER vet Noah Wyle and takes place in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh. Over the course of 15 episodes, the first season of The Pitt showcases a full 15-hour shift for the show's emergency room doctors. That's right, each episode is one hour in real time! Check out the series beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The Traitors season 3 | Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Traitors season 3 kicks off on Peacock

New year, new traitors! The hit reality competition series The Traitors, which just won an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Series, returns for its third season, and it might be the most exciting season yet. You know that after winning an Emmy, the show will return in top form with the best twists that fans won't be expecting. Season 3 features an excellent cast with plenty of familiar faces from reality shows past, including Wells Adams, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, and more. The season begins on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 603 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2024

The Upshaws part 6 brings the laughs on Netflix

Look, Thursday is just a jam-packed day of releases on streaming this week. But if you want to add some levity to your watch list after the grit of American Primeval and the intensity of The Pitt, make sure to leave some room for the latest batch of new episodes of The Upshaws. The fan-favorite Netflix original family sitcom returns with its penultimate season on Thursday, Jan. 9. This time around, there are 10 new episodes to enjoy all at once, and it's all leading to the next season of the series, which will be the last. Don't miss this underrated comedy!