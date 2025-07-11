5 things you missed in the Wednesday season 2 trailer

The Wednesday season 2 trailer officially dropped yesterday and already has nearly 5 million views on the Netflix YouTube Channel! The two-parter new season sees the return of our main character, dressed for the occasion, returning to Nevermore Academy, where she is deemed a hero following the events of season 1.

But with a new school year comes a new mystery to solve, this time involving the death of her best friend and roommate, Enid. Throughout the trailer, very impressive scenes are set, including additions to the cast, the return of beloved characters, all wrapped together in an action-packed black satin bow.

But we're guessing you probably missed these five details that we are going to dive into right now.

1. The Phantom of the Opera

I've never been shy about the fact that one of my absolutely favorite things about a television show and movie trailer is the music. And bless Netflix and Tim Burton for choosing The Phantom of the Opera as the score of the Wednesday season 2 trailer (thank you, seriously, so very much!).

While The Phantom of the Opera and Wednesday are two completely different stories, they both share similar tones and themes, from a masquerade scene, to those who seek refuge in the dark, to how love can be twisted to embody both passion and possession. The Phantom of the Opera play, based on the book by Gaston Leroux, became a household name thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It dominated Broadway in New York City for years and fits the world of Wednesday perfectly! Did I mention I was writing this article while listening to the soundtrack?

2. Uncle Fester

Blink and you'll miss him, but Uncle Fester is returning for season 2! Fred Armisen will be reprising the role of the oddball, comical, and possibly everyone's favorite Addams family member.

Considering his appearance at 1:44 in the trailer is so quick, we can't tell if this moment is happening in the present or during a flashback sequence. His appearance in season 1 was just what both audiences and Wednesday herself needed, for if there was anyone in the family who could understand our heroine, it was Uncle Fester.

Will he be guiding or aiding Wednesday once more?

3. Tyler's return

Let's be honest, Wednesday's chemistry with Tyler outweighed Xavier's, and naturally, Tyler was the monster of season 1. Like a real-life Jekyll and Hyde story, Tyler's Hyde-self took over, thanks to Ms. Thornhill, revealing himself to be the monster responsible for killing several people.

But unlike the Jekyll and Hyde story, the classic Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson (love it and highly recommend reading it!), we believed there was still hope that Tyler's side could overcome his Hyde side once more. As luck would have it, Tyler does appear, for a blip, in the trailer.

Will another hyde be responsible for Enid's death? Will another hyde appear to cause death at Nevermore Academy?

We're hoping for a promising Tyler and Wednesday reunion and a chance for their relationship to somehow mend itself.

4. New principal of Nevermore Academy

Principal Weems' unexpected death at the end of season 1 surprised us to the point we thought she'd still somehow reappear, alive and well, having planned ahead of time for Ms. Thornhill's attack. But from what we can gather, that is not the case.

A new principal of Nevermore Academy seems to have arrived, Barry Dort, who is far from threatening, or is that what he wants you to think? At this point, we have every reason to distrust nearly every new character after the events of season 1.

It's a shame to see that Weems will not be returning, but we are intrigued as to who Dort is and how his arrival will change Nevermore Academy.

5. Wednesday season 2 release dates

Wednesday season 2 will be separated into two parts: Part 1 releases on Aug. 6, and Part 2 releases on Sept. 3. Both dates are on Wednesdays.

Clever planning, Netflix, very clever.

Stream Wednesday season 1 on Netflix.

