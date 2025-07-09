Enid and Wednesday’s relationship takes center stage in the Wednesday season 2 trailer

The arrival of the Wednesday season 2 trailer raises several questions, from Addams family secrets to the reveal that one of Wednesday's most trusted friends may not be alive for much longer, and Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) herself could be responsible.

Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) are all set to make a splash at Nevermore Academy as they step into larger roles in the series, but perhaps the standout moment of the trailer is the revelation that Wednesday has a vision that she will eventually be the cause of Enid's untimely death.

From the look of the trailer, season 2 may be focusing on Wednesday and Enid's relationship as the core of the series. The season 2 trailer suggests that the season may be mostly about Wednesday's quest to save Enid (Emma Myers) from a deadly fate.

But Enid's questionable destiny is not the only thing that Wednesday will have to reckon with upon her return to school. Rather than the feared person she may prefer to be known as, Wednesday is looked at as a hero for saving the students of Nevermore Academy. Otherwise, Wednesday's relationships with her family have no choice but to be fleshed out, seeing as her parents and brother will be joining her at school. Wednesday's relationship with Morticia is one of the most integral dynamics in Wednesday's life, and things may be changing between them now that they share the same power and will be in closer proximity.

Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley's arrival at Nevermore Academy allows for Wednesday to broaden the lore and scope of the Addams family itself, an element that season 1 was occasionally missing.

Wednesday and Enid's relationship taking center stage in season 2 is also a solid narrative decision. In season 1, Wednesday pushed aside her dislike of hugs to reunite with Enid in the season 1 finale. Meanwhile, Enid, who had never fully transformed into a werewolf, was finally able to complete her transformation when Wednesday was in danger. Their relationship is unlike any other in the series, and offers many moments that show their growing bond, such as Wednesday missing Enid during their fight. Enid brings out a side of Wednesday that few other characters manage to do.

Pushing Wednesday's emotional boundaries by placing someone she cares about in direct life-threatening danger forces the Netflix series to further flesh out Wednesday's emotional connections. This decision could also encourage Enid to develop as she would no longer be just Wednesday's friend and roommate, but hold an active role in the main storyline's stakes. While Enid was one of the most vital characters in season 1, placing her at the center of a plotline encourages more development and stakes to be set around Enid.

Otherwise, villains, including Tyler (Hunter Doohan), also make their presence known in the season 2 trailer. Set to the same deadpan tone as season 1, the trailer for Wednesday season 2 promises another exciting installment of episodes that sit on the boundary of horror and teen drama, with the show's dark humor appearing as well.

Ultimately, season 2 could be about how far Wednesday Addams is willing to go to save Enid, as well as uncovering the circumstances that supposedly led to Enid's demise. Between school, the Addams family, another dangerous mystery, and still trying to uncover the truth about who Wednesday's stalker is, season 2 is set to be an exciting follow-up devoted to further exploring everything Nevermore Academy and this supernatural world have to offer.

Part 1 of season 2 of Wednesday premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Part 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

