5 sports shows to watch while waiting for Ted Lasso’s return

The exciting return of Ted Lasso is coming next year, but there are plenty of other shows fans can watch in anticipation of its return. Ted Lasso is the heart-warming comedy that blends a fish-out-of-water tale with a sports story. After three acclaimed seasons, Ted Lasso made the surprising announcement that it would end after three seasons, but it is now set to make a triumphant return.

No release date is set for the show's fourth season on Apple TV, leaving plenty of time for fans to binge-watch the entire series so far. However, when they are done with that, there are some other great sports shows to check out. From the hilarious to the inspiring, these shows bring the love of the game to the small screen.

Running Point

One of the newest sports shows around, Netflix's Running Point is another series that uses this chaotic and competitive world to tell a story filled with warmth and humor. Kate Hudson stars in the series as Isla Gordon, a corporate woman who suddenly finds herself the president of a professional basketball team. She is then forced to contend with all of the big personalities involved, including her own family.

Much like Ted Lasso, there is a fun fish-out-of-water story in Running Point as Isla gets to know this wild sports world. However, it is also a story about kindness and relationships, with a talented ensemble backing up the completely charming lead performance from Hudson.

Chad Powers

Glen Powell is quickly becoming a major movie star, but the actor has also recently brought his talents to the small screen in a quirky sports comedy. Hulu's Chad Powers stars Powell as a disgraced college football player whose career is tanked by an on-field embarrassment. However, he decides to take a second chance by donning prosthetics and becoming a fictional new player for a struggling team.

Powell’s lead character of Russ Holliday, is quite different from Ted Lasso as he is a vain, selfish, and hot-headed player. Still, the show has a lot of heart in watching Russ gradually make a change and start over. The added threat that his secret will be revealed adds a fun tension to the sports story.

Stick

With the ending of Ted Lasso, it seemed as though Apple TV was searching for another feel-good comedy-drama to fill its place, and Stick was the most obvious attempt. Owen Wilson makes for the terrific lead of the show as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up professional golfer who seeks a shot at redemption by mentoring a talented amateur (Peter Dager).

The show balances its tones nicely, with Pryce’s tragic backstory blending with Wilson’s quick-witted delivery. There is also a great supporting cast, including Marc Maron, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant in a fun villainous role. It is the perfect light yet emotional short comedy for Ted Lasso fans.

Friday Night Lights

Many fans would name Ted Lasso as the best coach in television history, but Coach Eric Taylor from Friday Night Lights gives him a run for his money. Kyle Chandler leads the series as the dedicated, tough, yet compassionate coach who heads a high school football team in a Texas town where football is everything.

Along with their Texas roots, Coach Taylor and Coach Lasso share a number of similarities, despite Friday Night Lights being a drama. They are coaches who are not only behind their players on the field, but also help them to become better people off the field. Though fans won’t find as many laughs as Ted Lasso, it will still hit them right in the heart with its moving story.

Shoresy

Ted Lasso has a lot of fun with throwing its main character and the audience into the rich culture of soccer. Shoresy is similarly immersive in a much different sports culture, taking a look at the gritty, violent, and passionate world of Canadian hockey. At the center of it all is Shoresy, the obnoxious, trash-talking bruiser who loves nothing more than being on the ice.

Letterkenny star and creator Jared Keeso crafts another uniquely Canadian series that has its own brand of sharp, silly, and vulgar humor. However, Shoresy is also strangely endearing for just how much everyone involved clearly loves the sport they are depicting.