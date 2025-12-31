5 things we need to see in Heated Rivalry season 2

After a whirlwind premiere and first season that most definitely saved 2025, Heated Rivalry has completed an unbelievable debut. Based on the book by Rachel Reid, the hockey romance bewitched the world with the hot and heavy love story between rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

Thankfully, before the first season even completed airing, Crave and HBO Max announced the season 2 renewal and confirmed that the hit series would be back for more. Heated Rivalry season 2 is expected to adapt The Long Game, the sixth book in Reid's Game Changers series and the second book centered on Shane and Ilya's romance.

Although there's already a road map in play for what to expect from the second season, that doesn't mean that we can't have a wish list of things that we want and need to happen. From keeping the heat between Shane and Ilya burning to saving room for future seasons, here are five things we're hoping to get out of Heated Rivalry season 2 when it arrives!

Minor spoilers from the season 1 finale and The Long Game ahead.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

Shane and Ilya happy and in love

Maybe this is extremely obvious, but we need to see Shane and Ilya 100% lovey dovey, head-over-heels, unconditional beyond belief in love in Heated Rivalry season 2. Getting to where they ended up in "The Cottage" was so hard-fought. They deserve to have moments, even if they are private, where there's no pressure, no anxiety, no doubt. We get a bit of that in the season 1 finale, but they're still working toward getting into a good place. Even though The Long Game presents new challenges for the couple, Shane and Ilya need to be on solid ground with each other in season 2.

Don't stop the spice

On top of not wanting any surprise break-ups that aren't in the book or contrived tension built to pull them apart, season 2 also shouldn't throw water on the steamy scenes that the show has become known for. The first season's most critically acclaimed episode contained zero on-screen sex scenes, but sex has been established as part of the language of Shane and Ilya's relationship. Keep the flame alive for the pair. Just because they are in love doesn't mean the spice should get too sweet. The Long Game has plenty of sex scenes that should stay true to life. (Add some new ones, too!)

Heated Rivalry - (L to R) François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady in Episode 105 of Heated Rivalry | Cr. Sabrina Lantos © 2025

More Scott and Kip

While the television series adaptation is completely centered on Shane and Ilya, a bottle episode adapts the first book in Rachel Reid's series. Game Changers follows Scott and Kip's love story and becomes pivotal to Shane and Ilya's own story. Even though season 1 covered most of the big moments from Skip's book, we need to see much more from the characters. François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. are just as perfect together as Williams and Storrie. Whether it's moments we didn't see come to life or new stories invented by the creator, Skip should remain a supporting part of season 2.

Some cameos from other characters

Speaking of Skip, wouldn't it be great to have another side quest moment in season 2? If the first season could take a brief break to tell another love story, why not fold in another book from Reid's series? Shane and Ilya pop up in other books, and even though the books between Heated Rivalry and The Long Game — Tough Guy, Common Goal, Role Model — aren't as important to Hollanov as Skip's book, it would be so cool to further flesh out this universe. Maybe even see how Shane and Ilya have influenced other players. (Surely, another closeted hockey player has clocked their tea.)

No wedding yet!

If you haven't read The Long Game, then this will be a major spoiler. But Shane proposes to Ilya and the couple gets married in their follow-up book. However, we shouldn't rush to cover the entirety of the second book in season 2. It made sense for the first season to cover the whole book, since an open-ended happy ending would be a fitting conclusion if season 2 didn't happen. But now we could have our sights set on season 3 (and maybe even more, not to be greedy). Slow the pace down ever so slightly and save the wedding for a future season. Leave us wanting more!

Watch Heated Rivalry on HBO Max.