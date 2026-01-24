5 TV show characters we might say goodbye to in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for TV, with the release of highly anticipated series like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, as well as the return of beloved streaming shows such as The Boys, Outlander, and House of the Dragon. However, 2026 will also be the end of the line for some beloved TV characters.

Either because their TV shows may be coming to an end or a character's departure seems very likely, the chances we see the last of these characters in 2026 is very high. They will be deeply missed, but nothing can erase the mark they will leave in TV history.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Jorge Alvarino/AMC

Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead

Daryl Dixon is a character who has outgrown The Walking Dead, evolving from an ill-tempered bully to a sensible mentor and leader. This is particularly fascinating because he doesn't appear in the comics and is exclusive to the TV adaptation. Written as a minor character with his days numbered for the series, Daryl's popularity turned him into an all-time favorite and earned him his own spin-off: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

With the spin-off set to air its final season in 2026, Daryl's highly anticipated reunion with Rick Grimes may finally happen. After making it this far, it's unlikely that the writers will have the guts to kill off Daryl, but it may as well be the last fans see of him. Norman Reedus has been playing Daryl for over 15 years now, and it's time to move on. While the possibility of a definitive farewell to Daryl Dixon in 2026 is high, AMC may still have some ideas for the character in the future.

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria on HBO

Rue - Euphoria

After four long years of waiting, Euphoria will release its third season on HBO -- but there's a catch. A five-year time jump will distance the show from its original high school setting and follow the main characters as they navigate adulthood. A quick look at the Euphoria season 3 trailer and it's clear that the new episodes will be a sort of soft reset for the series, which brings us to the question: does anyone really want this?

Even if Euphoria season 3 turns out to be a positive surprise, the possibility of the show returning for a fourth season with all its main characters is near zero. Over the last four years, actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and many more have established themselves as A-list Hollywood stars: their schedules have never been busier. As much as we love to see Zendaya's impeccable performance as Rue, there's a high chance we won't be seeing her in Euphoria after 2026. Let's hope writers at least give Rue the happy ending she deserves.

Photo : Copyright © Simon Ridgway 2023 - www.simonridgway.com - pictures@simonridgway.com - 07973 442527 | Caption : 17.08.23 - Industry 3, Block 4 Day 87. Sc.8/52pt1 - INT. PIERPOINT - TRADING FLOOR : ERIC and Harper talk and smoke, ERIC hurls the bat at the camera.

Eric Tao - Industry

The world of Industry is moving too fast for fan-favorite character Eric Tao to keep up, but he remains loyal to his work. No one knows how to sell a business like him, maybe just Harper -- who simultaneously is his best friend and worst enemy. The unpredictable duo is teaming up again in Industry season 4, but the series is known for sacrificing characters who no longer contribute to the main plot in exchange for new faces.

Will Eric remain relevant throughout the season? The answer to this question will dictate his future in the show. Talking about the future, there's still no word about a renewal, although Industry's popularity grows with each season. It's too soon to know the fate of Eric and the series, but fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of saying goodbye to Eric in 2026.

House of the Dragon season 2

Sir Criston Cole - House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon will drop a new season this summer on HBO -- and beloved characters are expected to die. Season 2 was cut down to eight episodes to prioritize an epic battle in season 3, one that will likely change the course of the war between Blacks and Greens.

When we look back into the past two seasons, the Blacks were the ones who suffered the heaviest casualties, losing Lucerys, Rhaenys, and Meleys. It's about time the Blacks fight back, and a strong contender to die in House of the Dragon season 3 is Sir Criston Cole. Easily one of the most hated characters in the show, his skill with the sword is becoming less and less relevant as new dragons enter the fight. Most fans will be more than happy to say goodbye to Sir Criston Cole in 2026.

Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth) in The Witcher season 4. Image courtesy of Netflix.

Geralt of Rivia - The Witcher

Although Netflix is eager to continue exploringThe Witcher universe with more spin-offs, the main series will end its run in 2026. This means we will have to say goodbye to Geralt of Rivia, just when we were starting to get used to Liam Hemsworth in the role.

There are no current plans to include Geralt in future Witcher projects -- even though there's plenty of material to explore. In that sense, season 5 is looking like a farewell to the character on the TV. Thankfully, the game The Witcher 4 is currently in the works, and there's always The Witcher book series to pay Geralt a visit.