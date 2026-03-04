5 TV thrillers to watch if you like The Night Agent

Fans of The Night Agent have plenty of other great action thrillers to check out next. The Netflix series has become one of the biggest hits for the streamer, with the show just wrapping its third season. However, if you’ve already binge-watched all the new episodes, some other shows fit the same spy thriller vibe.

The Night Agent follows low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who is given a menial job at the White House, only to be drawn into a larger conspiracy. The series is filled with twists and turns, high-octane action, and an underdog hero whom fans can root for. If you’re looking for similar elements, these shows are perfect for you.

24

When it comes to intense and fast-paced action thrillers, it is hard to top the wild experience of 24. The series stars Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer, a dedicated agent with a counterterrorist organization who, each season, has one day to stop a major threat. Like The Pitt, 24 unfolds in real time, with each episode marking one hour in Bauer’s very long day.

It is very easy to see 24’s influence on The Night Agent and similar shows. The nonstop pace makes it an exhilarating ride from beginning to end. While Bauer is perhaps a bit more brutal a hero compared to the moral Peter Sutherland, they are two protagonists who are endlessly determined to save the day.

Reacher

While Tom Cruise played Jack Reacher on the big screen, Alan Ritchson has truly defined the role in the Amazon Prime series Reacher. Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher follows the titular hero, an imposing military police officer who often finds himself mixed up in one criminal case after another.

Given his size and brilliant police mind, Reacher is far less of an underdog than Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent, but he still has that same heroic determination that guides the series. It is a hard-hitting and entertaining ride with a main character who manages to stay likable and fun despite being seemingly unstoppable.

Slow Horses

One of the best shows on Apple TV+ is also the perfect underdog spy show for fans of The Night Agent. The series follows a group of disgraced MI-5 agents who have been pushed aside and forgotten. However, despite their flaws, they are also determined to prove themselves when the time comes.

One of the things that makes Slow Horses so enjoyable is that it manages to balance the high-stakes thrills with a sense of humor, something that The Night Agent is missing. However, they both excel at being taut and riveting spy shows that follow heroes who were overlooked by everyone else.

Bodyguard

The Night Agent begins with Peter Sutherland stopping an attack in public, earning recognition that invites him into the more intense world of espionage. This is very similar to the beginning of Bodyguard, one of the most intense and captivating Netflix series in recent memory.

Richard Madden stars as David Budd, a former soldier battling PTSD, whose heroics get him assigned as a bodyguard for a controversial politician. However, like The Night Agent, this new position just opens the door for him to be exposed to a bigger conspiracy.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan is one of the great spies in literature and has been played on the big screen by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Harrison Ford. For his first adventure on the small screen, John Krasinski took over the iconic role in the Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

It is a lot of fun seeing Krasinski in action hero mode in the series, mirroring the honorable and brave approach of Peter Sutherland. However, like Sutherland, Jack Ryan is also an intellectual hero whose brain is his biggest weapon. It is a big-budget ride that does justice to the beloved character.