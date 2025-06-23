Alan Ritchson confirms which Lee Child book will inspire Reacher season 4

Reacher season 4 is heading to New York City, and it looks like the Prime Video show is adapting Gone Tomorrow. Alan Ritchson recently posted a selfie on Instagram of him holding a copy of Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow.

The TV show hasn’t followed Lee Child’s books chronologically. It started with the Reacher novel Killing Floor, then leapt ahead to the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble. Season 3 then jumped back to book 7, Persuader. The team seem to be picking the more action-packed books rather than following the strict timeline.

The author admits that the books are written in a way that means you don’t need to read in order. "I want them to be able to read that as equal to any other book in the series," he told Men's Journal earlier this year. So, it doesn’t matter than the fourth season is the 13th book.

What is Gone Tomorrow about?

Gone Tomorrow starts with Reacher riding the subway at 2 a.m. when he notices a woman acting strangely. Seconds later, she’s dead. When he starts investigating her death things become stranger and stranger. The book then sees Reacher going toe to toe with black ops units, the Pentagon, and exploring the military industrial complex.

This story sees Reacher getting into a much darker, bigger crime organization. He might be able to fight his way out of this one. It’s much bigger than a bar fight in small town America. On June 11, Prime Video posted a picture of the Reacher season 4 script sitting on a New York City subway car. It looks like the upcoming show will take place in New York and will follow the setting of the novel.

According to Amazon’s description, “When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.”

Child told Business Insider that his novel The Midnight Line is the story he would most like to adapt. The story centers around the opioid crisis from the addict’s point of view. “And I do not know how that would play on TV, but that would be one that I'd be interested to see.”

What else do we know about season 4?

Aside from the source material, we know a few other things about Reacher season 4, including new cast members Jay Baruchel (Fubar), Sydelle Noel (GLOW), Agnez Mo (Pernikahan), Anggun (Levitating), and Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face).

The show will likely follow the explosive ending of season 3, which saw Reacher finally get his revenge on Quinn. In the last episode, he packs up his toothbrush and leaves town. We presume this is how he lands in New York City.

Reacher is one of the most popular streaming shows of recent years, so we don’t expect season 4 to be the last. Luckily, there are 25 books in the source material so there a lots of places Prime Video can take the former military man.

Reacher seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video now. Reacher season 4 currently does not have a release date.