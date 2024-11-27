6 facts and theories about Squid Game season 2 based on the trailer and new images
Welcome back to the games, Player 456. And all of us viewers as well! It's almost time for Squid Game season 2 to arrive. And I absolutely cannot wait. This looks so good, devastating, heart-racing, and just all the feelings. The new season begins streaming Thursday, Dec. 26 on Netflix.
As we wait, of course the streamer is going to provide us with the full-length trailer and images ot tide us over and see what's going to happen. There's some things that are obvious, while others we can theorize on. That's always the fun part about waiting for our favorite shows to come back. We can guess what could be coming!
Before we get into all of that, be sure you watch the Squid Game season 2 trailer which is just all sorts of crazy in the best way possible. Honestly, I'm surprised with how much new footage Netflix shared in the trailer, as the teaser video has been out for a while now. Usually, much of what you see in the teaser will also be in the trailer. But we got many new looks at what's to come. Check it out below!
Ok, so let's look at 6 facts and theories about Squid Game season 2 based on the trailer and new images. What does the trailer tells us? Three years after winning, Player 456 and the Front Man directly (sort of) speak to each other and Seong Gi-hun himself asks him to be put back in the game. Based on the synopsis, we know that he wants to go back in to try and "end the games once and for all."
Player 216 doesn't stay frozen in the eerie Red Light, Green Light game, and pushes the player in front of him. It's not clear yet whether it's out of fear or a conniving way of trying to see what happens if someone movies to protect himself. Though I can already tell the player with the purple hair is going to be sneaky and try to keep himself ahead in the game.
There's also a new dynamic introduced, and that's a mother and son battling the game together. That's Player 007 (son) and Player 149 (mother). If you watched the Squid Game reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge, you'll know there was a mother-son team there too. I wonder if that was foreshadowing the second season or just a coincidence. It will be interesting to see these two playing and protecting each other.
Something else that's intriguing I think is the group of contestants this time. Overall in Squid Game season 1, people either chose to work alone or they formed alliances and worked as a group for as long as possible. Yes, there were tensions. But not quite like what we see in the season 2 trailer. It really seems like it's every man for himself this time around, and not many want to listen to Seong Gi-hun even though he's played the game before.
Speaking of games, there's clearly the frightful and OG Red Light, Green Light as mentioned above. And perhaps we'll see some other familiar ones as well. Though the new trailer really focuses on the new games we're going to see like some sort of contest on the merry-go-round, one with a giant X and O, and more. Fights are breaking out and I think the true selfishness and need for survival is going to come out even more this time around. These contestants are ready to go far for the huge cash prize.
My question is whether the Front Man changes the games each time, or if he only introduced new ones this time since Player 456 is back. He can't know everything that's going to happen after all! Because where would the fun in that be for him and the rich goons who enjoy watching.
We can't forget about a fan-favorite character, and that's Hwang Jun-ho. Aka the Front Man's brother! I'm so curious to know how he survived after his own brother shot him. Yup. What could have gotten the Front Man to reach this point of heartlessness? We need some backstory here, for sure. My guess is that Hwang Jun-ho is also going to try and find a way to stop these games, and perhaps even take his brother down.
Is it possible he and Player 456 are going to be working together? Interestingly, a new promotional image shows the two characters together. Though Hwang Jun-hois handcuffed for some reason. It's possible Seong Gi-hun found out what the connection is between Hwang Jun-ho and the Front Man and thinks he's a threat. Then learns the police officer's true intentions. I don't know, these are all theories here! Check out the photo, and a few more below.
Squid Game season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 on Netflix. The survival series has been renewed for a third and final season, coming sometime in 2025.