Player 456 is back in the game in the Squid Game season 2 teaser!
Oh my goodness! The Squid Game season 2 teaser is only one minute long, but it has me so hyped to get back into this nail-biting world and begin the game once again. And Player 456, aka Seong Gi-hun, is back in the game as well. What are his motives? We'll get into some theories, but first check out the video released by Netflix.
As revealed above, Gi-hun suits up once again to get back into the game. Now where we left off at the end of season 1, he had vowed to get revenge on those controlling the game. So I'm assuming he wants to find a way to shut it down. Though according to the synopsis, it's been three years since his bittersweet victory. So are those still his motives?
Plus, we see the Front Man himself show up at Gi-hun's door. Why does he want Player 456 back in the game? And maybe he's in a bad place once again where he's willing to give it another shot. After all, the description says that he's given up "going to the States" where his daughter and ex-wife have moved to. We shared the full synopsis below:
"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won."
The K-drama makes its way to us on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. And I do think the motive of getting revenge is probably the reason for Gi-hun's return. But we'll see. Squid Game season 2 of course sees the return of actor Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Front Man Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-joon as officer and Front Man's brother Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the disguised salesman who recruits people to join the game.
I'm assuming this means Hwang is not dead yet, even though his brother shot him at the end of the first season. He's such a likable character, I'm very curious and interested to see where he is now that he knows the truth about what his brother does. It's going to be an intriguing dynamic!
There's of course multiple new characters who will be introduced. After all, all the ones we met in the first season sadly died. And the game does require 456 players for the big cash prize after all. We shared the list of newly recruited cast members below:
- Yim Si-wan
- Kang Ha-neul
- Park Gyu-young
- Lee Jin-uk
- Park Sung-hoon
- Yang Dong-geun
- Kang Ae-sim
- Lee David
- Choi Seung-hyun
- Roh Jae-won
- Jo Yu-ri
- Won Ji-an
Check out some more of the first-look images below!
The great news is that Squid Game season 3 has already been confirmed at Netflix, will be coming in 2025, and it's going to be the final season. Even though I'm sure all of us would love for this show to keep going, it does need to come to an end and we don't want to story drawn out too much. So I think having that game plan, pun intended, and knowing to end it on a high note is what's going to be best!
Squid Game season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 on Netflix.