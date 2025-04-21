6 good Netflix shows most people haven't watched

Netflix is cranking out new shows every single week. It's easy to miss something that you might love. While many Netflix shows benefit from word-of-mouth promotion, a lot of good Netflix shows slip through the cracks and don't get in front of the right viewers. Even as the biggest streaming service in the world, Netflix still has a problem informing its users about the original shows they might like.

I've been covering Netflix for a long time, and I wanted to share a few good Netflix shows that most people haven't seen yet. By now, most of the shows are at least a few months old. Some are even a few years old at this point, but they still make for a good watch on Netflix.

So, if you're looking for a good Netflix show to watch right now, we have a list of six picks for you! Let's get the list started with one of my favorite Netflix shows of all time, The Diplomat.

The Diplomat

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 202 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

The Diplomat is the best political thriller on Netflix right now, and I don't think it's particularly close. That's high praise, too, because there are some really good political shows on Netflix. I promise that The Diplomat is better.

Keri Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Kate is tapped to help the United States and UK governments wiggle their way out of a terrorist attack near the Middle East. With the global conflict escalating, Kate must figure out how to press the right buttons and de-escalate the situation.

As Kate continues to dig into this issue, the more she learns. Oh, and she's also being considered for a Very Important Position (VIP) in the US government, too.

Debra Cahn created this great Netflix show, which is already renewed for season 3. Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Rory Kinnear, and Allison Janney star in the Netflix series along with Russell.

Black Doves

Black Doves - Netflix | Netflix

Speaking of the UK, let's stay there and talk about the best spy drama on Netflix right now: Black Doves. The series premiered on Netflix right before Christmas 2024, and it became a mid-sized hit for Netflix. It was popular over the holidays and got a little bump, but I don't think Black Doves is as popular as it should be! You just don't see spy dramas this good outside of the Killing Eves of the TV world.

Black Doves stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, the wife of a UK politician and member of a spy organization called the Black Doves. When Helen's lover is killed in connection with an important case involving China, the US, and the UK, Helen must find out who killed her lover and stop a global catastrophe.

Ben Whishaw also stars in the series which was actually renewed for season 2 prior to the release of season 1. Unfortunately, Black Doves season 2 isn't coming anytime soon.

Bloodline

Most people don't think of Bloodline as one of the transformative Netflix shows. Those slots are reserved for shows like Stranger Things, but I do think Bloodline proved how successful dark, gritty dramas can be. I don't think we would see shows like Ozark without Bloodline's success.

Bloodline premiered on Netflix in 2015. Back then, Netflix was making 13-episode seasons, so it's a long, long first season compared to what Netflix fans are probably used to. The series tells the story of the Rayburn family from the Florida Keys after their "black sheep" brother, Danny, returns.

Bloodline has an outstanding cast, including Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz, John Leguizamo, Chloë Sevigny, Jacinda Barrett, Jamie McShane, Enrique Murciano, Sam Shepard, and Sissy Spacek.

The series ran for three seasons on Netflix before it ended. I highly recommend you give it a watch when you have a chance.

The Recruit

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 204 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

The Recruit is one of the best Netflix shows of the past few years, and it's such a shame what happened to this awesome show. Created by Alexi Hawley, The Recruit premiered on Netflix in 2022. The series follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a lawyer for the CIA, as he gets caught up in many important issues around the globe after he's contacted by possible informants.

The Recruit was quickly renewed for season 2, but there was a huge gap between the seasons. We didn't get to see The Recruit season 2, which was great, by the way, until January 2025. By that time, the damage was done. Viewers didn't tune in like they did for the first season, and Netflix canceled the series in the spring of 2025.

It's such a bummer that people didn't watch this show, but that shouldn't stop Netflix viewers from watching right now. It's such a great show, and I really think if more people give it a chance, they'd be hooked.

American Vandal

American Vandal is, and I'm not even joking, the funniest Netflix show ever made outside of I Think You Should Leave. The mockumentary series is, maybe, too juvenile for some of Netflix's more reserved subscribers, but it's so funny.

There are two seasons of the true crime satire on Netflix. The show was canceled after its second seaosn, but there's no doubt in my mind that this show was just a little too much before its time. In the TikTok era, American Vandal is the perfect series, and I think we (me and the other fans of the series) need to do everything in our power to bring this show back from the dead.

The first season of the series revolves around a teenager, Dylan (Jimmy Tatro), who is accused of spray painting penises on the cars of the teachers at his high school. A young documentary filmmaker tries to prove Dylan's innocence.

If you haven't seen American Vandal yet, it's time to watch this show right now!

Midnight Mass

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) ZACH GILFORD as RILEY FLYNN and HAMISH LINKLATER as FATHER PAUL in episode 102 of MIDNIGHT MASS Cr. EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX © 2021 | Netflix

Midnight Mass is an instant classic horror series on Netflix, and it's so wild that almost no one watched this show after back-to-back Mike Flanagan hits on Netflix with The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Midnight Mass stars Hamish Linklater as a Priest on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest. When strange things and miracles begin happening, some members of the town become particularly devout while others question if what they are seeing is real. Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Rahul Kohli, and more star in the Netflix original series.

It's shocking to me that this show doesn't get more love. There are brilliant performances throughout, but it's Linklater who was definitely robbed of an Emmy nomination for this one. He's truly extraordinary in this role, and it's such a bummer the show wasn't a bigger hit.